Tulsa Zoo breaks ground on massive new elephant preserve

Spectators gathered around the elephant barn at the Tulsa Zoo with mini elephant fans, journals and stuffed animals to witness a real-life elephant celebrate the construction of her new home.
As phase two of construction starts on the zoo's newest exhibit, Sooky got to participate in the groundbreaking Wednesday. The Asian elephant planted both feet on a pile of dirt and used her trunk to dig and lift some of the earth out, repeating the action for a cheering crowd.
Once completed in 2024, the Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve will be one of the largest elephant preserves in an accredited North America zoo, according to officials.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell spoke about how the exhibit will contribute to Tulsa tourism, the third largest industry in the state.
"Tulsa Zoo will even be more of an economic driver for the state of Oklahoma," Pinnell said. "This will allow us to continue to invest in ourselves to not just be a national tourism destination but an international tourism destination."
At the ceremony, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced that the facility's construction is going to generate a total output of more than $93.9 million, creating 728 paid jobs in Tulsa and more than $9 million in tax impact even though the zoo itself is tax-exempt.
"It is a remarkable cultural attraction for us in Tulsa that is a tremendous economic driver," Bynum said.
The zoo recently broke a new record in May with over 116,000 visitors. The elephant preserve project is going to increase the zoo's footprint by about 10 acres.
The exhibit will house three elephants: Sooky, Booper and Sneezy. It will include "a bunch of streams, trees and a natural pond," according to Tulsa Zoo President and CEO Lindsay Hutchison.
"It will be the world-class exhibit that we've been talking about for years," Hutchison said.
Sooky came to Tulsa from the Memphis Zoo in 1997 and is estimated to be 50 years old. Sneezy, about 50 years old, also came from the Memphis Zoo and has lived in Tulsa since 1977. Booper, also about 50 years old, came to Tulsa in 2020.
