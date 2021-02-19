Tulsa Zoo animals doing just fine in midst of winter storms, ready for visitors

Joe Barkowski likes to remind people that taking care of animals at the zoo is not all that different from taking care of family pets at home.
You love them, and you keep them safe.
And that, in a nutshell, is how the Tulsa Zoo staff got through this week’s winter storms and freezing temperatures without losing any animals or experiencing any facility damages.
“We have an incredibly dedicated staff of people that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to be out here for the facility and the animals. That is our priority,” said Barkowski, the zoo's vice president of animal conservation and science.
Tulsa Zoo is home to about 3,000 animals, all but one of whom has indoor shelter available as needed. This week, it was needed.
“The only animal out all the time (with a shelter) was the white-tailed deer,” Barkowski said. “Everybody else was either locked in or had some type of access to a sheltered area.”
Now for Askew, Rocky and Rumble, their indoor digs were a little different. The Aldabra tortoises are typically housed with the zoo’s other ambassador animals — such as hawks and owls — in an enclosed, heated building. But this week, just to be extra cautious, they were placed in the hallway of the Helmerich Discovery Center, where they plodded about bothering no one.
“It just made us sleep better,” Barkowski said. “No one was worried about them where they were, they weren’t in stress, but if one crazy thing happened we wouldn’t have to worry about the tortoises.”
Similar special accommodations were made for the zoo’s Trumpeter swans. Barkowski said the birds would have been able to survive the stormy weather because they are from the northern part of the United States.
“Our weather here is nothing to them, but because our ponds froze over, we moved them inside so they had a water source to swim in,” he said.
As part of its certification process, the zoo has to have protocols in place to address all kinds of emergencies, including freezing temperatures and power outages, Barkowski said. This week, that took the form of ensuring that all of the animals that had to be housed indoors were, and that additional staff was on site to monitor them. The zoo is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
“We have made a lot of really great improvements as TZMI (Tulsa Zoo Management Inc.) over the last 10 years thanks to the taxpayer support and our public funding packages, and through our operating agreement (with the city), so we were really in good shape to kind of deal with this issue,” said Lindsay Hutchinson, president and CEO of Tulsa Zoo. “And then the city did step up and were good partners and provided some extra generators in the instance that we maybe did lose power.”
That never happened, and now — nearly two weeks after the zoo closed to begin preparing for the storms — the focus is on the scheduled reopening Sunday.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo is limiting the number of visitors it allows inside at one time and reservations must be made online at www.tulsazoo.org.
"I know people are frustrated because they haven’t been able to get out here," Barkowski said. "But we promise, as soon as it is safe for them to get back out, we want them back out here, too, because the animals miss them."