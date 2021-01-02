Tulsa WWII vet to observe quiet 100th birthday due to pandemic

‘Just live day by day’

Wear still lives in the home he shared with his late wife, Irene. He’s been there for nearly 50 years.

His daughter lives in Mustang, but spends a good amount of her time with him.

Wear believes it’s mainly because of her efforts that he’s been able to stay out of assisted living.

Since some health problems several years ago — he had two heart attacks and survived colon cancer — he’s tried to take care of himself. One of the best decisions he ever made, he said, was to quit smoking.

Karen Srotyr, his daughter, said after his recent fall, “the hospital doctor was determined to put him in a rehab center for two weeks. And he said, ‘No, I’m going home.’”

And home is where Wear will be for his birthday.

If no party, Srotyr intends to at least treat her dad to a cake.

“He loves chocolate,” she said.

Wear doesn’t have any advice, he said, on how to make it to 100. If there’s a secret, he’s not sure what it is.

“I have no secrets,” he said. “I just live day by day.”