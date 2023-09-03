Tim Stanley Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Tim Stanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With a population of only around 200, news traveled quickly in Ames, Oklahoma.

So when the FBI showed up and began asking the townsfolk about one of their own, it didn’t take long for everyone to know.

And to wonder: Just what had J.D. Patten gotten himself into?

“It had them all stirred up,” Patten laughed, recalling the interviews the FBI once conducted in his hometown as part of a thorough background check.

As for Patten, a World War II veteran who by then was living in Tulsa, he knew only what he needed to know — that he would be working on some aspect of the atomic bomb program. For that, he needed top-level security clearance.

Patten, whose career as an electrical engineer generated many interesting stories like that one, still has plenty of spark, say those who know him best.

The Tulsan officially turned 100 on Thursday, Aug. 31. Friends and family gathered to celebrate with him at a party organized by his daughter Cindy Duggins.

Patten, who traveled all over the world for the company Systems Engineering, only retired about 10 years ago.

He tried to leave several times, he said, but they kept asking him back for special projects. By the time he retired for good, following a project in Spain, he was 90 years old.

As a boy, Patten would never have guessed that electricity would factor so heavily in his future.

On the Depression-era family farm where he grew up, they didn’t have any.

The oldest of his six siblings, Patten attended school in nearby Ames in northwest Oklahoma.

When he wasn’t there, he was helping out with farm chores.

As a desirable future, though, farm work didn’t impress him, he said.

“I hated it,” he laughed.

At the time, one option to get away from the farm was teaching.

But in his first year at Northwestern Oklahoma Teachers College, world events intervened.

Patten recalls the Sunday — Dec. 7, 1941 — that the news broke about the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was in his dorm room with some other guys.

“I think we were playing Monopoly,” he said. “It was a new game back then.”

But the war, he knew, would not be settled over a game board. Sooner or later, he would have to go.

Eventually drafted into the Army, Patten was assigned to the Signal Corps, which handled communications.

Most of his time at war was spent in the Philippines during the Allied effort to liberate the island chain. He was close enough to the action to hear it, he said, but never so close that he didn’t feel safe.

Still, the news of Japan’s surrender in August 1945 was welcome. What he didn’t expect, though, was how it came about.

“We were like ‘an atomic bomb? What’s that?’”

He’d learn more soon enough.

Taking advantage of the GI Bill, Patten attended Oklahoma A&M, where he earned an engineering degree in just three years. It still ranks among his proudest achievements.

Not long afterward, Patten had just started a job with Nelson Electric in Tulsa when he found himself assigned to an unexpected project.

The company had a contract with the Atomic Energy Commission related to efforts to improve bomb technology.

Patten was tasked with the design of the relay and control board for the bomb. Only a select few knew about the project at Nelson, and he worked on it after hours in a private office.

From Nelson, Patten’s career took him to North American Rockwell in Tulsa, where he worked on the Apollo spacecraft project, before moving on to Systems Engineering.

Projects there included offshore drilling rigs, turbine-powered generators and many others worldwide.

What initially brought him to Tulsa, where he moved in 1951, had nothing to do with a job, though.

It was all about a girl.

After college, Patten was working with a colleague from Tulsa who set him up on a blind date with a fellow Tulsan.

That date led later to marriage.

After 65 years with his wife, June, Patten lost her seven years ago. But she is still on his mind, and he keeps her face near.

“She was just beautiful,” he said, holding up his phone and the black-and-white photo of June that serves as his background image.

Patten, despite being the oldest, has also outlived all of his siblings.

How to explain his longevity he doesn’t know, he said, other than that he seems to have been cut out for it.

Patten has rarely been sick in his life, not even with a cold or the flu. And despite being exposed to COVID during the pandemic, he managed to avoid that, too.

“The doctor says I have good genes,” he said.

But making it to 100, he added, does have some drawbacks.

“I do get tired more. There is that.”

