Tulsa 'wrapping its arms around' families of the Saint Francis mass shooting

His father lectured him a lot growing up.

“One thing he would always tell me,” Jarrett Phillips remembered Saturday, “is that no one is better than anyone. ‘We’re all people. It doesn’t matter if they’re a doctor or a janitor.’”

Not everyone saw the world the way Dr. Preston Phillips did, his son explained. They give in to fear. They act out of anger. They look down on others, the younger Phillips said.

“That’s part of the reason he’s gone,” the son said.

Hundreds of people, some from as far away as the East and West Coasts, came to downtown’s Boston Avenue United Methodist Church for Dr. Phillips’ funeral Saturday, 10 days after he died in a mass shooting at the Saint Francis Hospital campus in south Tulsa.

The service came just hours after a funeral mass for Phillips’ colleague, Dr. Stephanie Husen, and a day after services for 73-year-old William Love, who was accompanying his wife to the doctor’s office when the shooting broke out. Office employee Amanda Glenn, 40, also died.

Phillips, an orthopedic surgeon who would have turned 60 this fall, always kept chocolate in his pocket for young patients and “handed out hugs like candy,” coworkers said. At the office, he often described himself as “the captain of the ship,” a reference not only to his command of the workplace but to his passion for boating.

“He was a gentle giant,” said Pastor Amoss Adesokan, from the Light in the World Development Foundation. “He exemplified faithful to service to God by praying with his patients, including the one that took his life.”

Phillips had performed back surgery on the gunman just weeks before the shooting and was the primary target. Police described the medical building as a “catastrophic scene.”

Tulsa, however, responded to the tragedy with an outpouring of love, said Father James Porter during Husen's funeral mass at the Church of Saint Benedict in Broken Arrow.

“The city has seemed to wrap its arms around the family and friends of Dr. Stephanie Husen,” Porter said, “and around the families and friends of the others who passed away in such a terrible manner.”

Husen, 48, focused on sports medicine. She decided to study orthopedics after recovering from a broken foot in the 1990s. And for her, caring for patients was a way to show God’s love for people, family member said.

“When things got tough, her faith grew stronger,” her brother, Jeffrey Husen, said during the eulogy. “She had no room for negative thoughts.”

Unable to choose just one, his sister would often bring two or three gifts for a loved one’s birthday, he said.

“Giving was one of the great joys in her life,” he said.

