Tulsa World's investigation, photography and sports coverage earn Great Plains Journalism Awards

Tulsa World staff photographer Mike Simons won Newspaper Photographer/Portfolio of the Year while competing against journalists in eight surrounding states in this year’s Great Plains Journalism Awards.

Simons documented a number of national stories in Tulsa in the past year, including covering the search for remains from the Tulsa Race Massacre and the window restoration at Vernon AME church. His work on the search for remains also won the award for Photo Story/Photo Essay.

Tulsa World staff writer Corey Jones earned the Project/Investigative Reporting Award for his series on fatal pursuits by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sports writer Eli Lederman, in his first year covering Oklahoma State University athletics, won the Sports Reporting Award.

Staff photographer Ian Maule won the General News Photography Award.

Finalists in this year’s contest include Tulsa World editorial writer Bob Doucette and staff writers Andrea Eger, Barbara Hoberock and Michael Overall.

Former Editorials Editor Wayne Greene was among those inducted into the Great Plains Journalism Hall of Fame.

Presented by the Tulsa Press Club, the regional contest honors newspaper, web, television and magazine journalists for outstanding stories, photography and design. The regional competition included hundreds of entries from eight states, including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Five student journalists received $2,000 scholarships named after former Tulsa Press Club President and ONEOK executive Dan Harrison.

