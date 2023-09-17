Jason Collington Tulsa World Editor Follow Jason Collington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The leader in charge of getting the Tulsa World delivered each day is retiring after almost 46 years with the company.

Mark Appleby, the Tulsa World’s audience growth and distribution director, said loyal subscribers and the people he’s worked with are the reasons why he’s stayed so long.

“People are just so passionate about their Tulsa World,” he said. “For so many still, the print edition is the only way they are going to read the news. They trust us and care about what’s going on.”

Appleby started at 19 in 1978. His interview happened in a car while helping the then circulation director throw newspapers on two routes in the snow.

Appleby started when 1,500 carriers — mostly kids on bicycles — worked two shifts, tossing papers in the morning for the Tulsa World and again that afternoon for the Tulsa Tribune.

“Back then I would pull up to the corner and the kids were there and I would see someone I didn’t recognize and ask ‘what are you doing here?’” Appleby said. “And I would get ‘I bought Timmy’s route.’”

He moved up to circulation manager in 2001 and then in 2013 took on his current role.

Appleby said he hopes the community understands how hard it is to deliver newspapers to thousands of houses and hundreds of businesses across two dozen counties by 6 a.m. each day. It’s involves a lot of people driving thousands of miles in all kinds of weather.

“That’s not easy, and I would argue it’s harder to do today,” he said. “But the journalism is important, and we do such a good job at that. We have to get it there, and we have so many dedicated to doing that each day.”

In addition to the Tulsa World, the carriers deliver the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and USA Today each day. They also deliver the weekly papers owned by Lee Enterprises, the Tulsa World’s parent company: the Sand Springs Leader, Owasso Reporter, Skiatook Journal and Wagoner County American-Tribune.

“The Tulsa World has been one of the best places to work because every department has had great people for many, many years,” he said. “We produce a great newspaper that people want in their home each morning.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.