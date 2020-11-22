 Skip to main content
Tulsa World's Black Friday edition with ads and puzzle book on sale Wednesday
  • Updated
A Tulsa World employee sells Black Friday editions of the newspaper in 2019. On Wednesday, drive east on Fourth Street between Boulder Avenue and Main Street from noon to 4 p.m. to get an early copy of this year’s Black Friday edition.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

For the seventh year in a row, the Tulsa World will give shoppers early access to its Black Friday edition.

Starting at noon Wednesday, the Black Friday edition will go on sale, giving holiday shoppers first access to the year’s holiday ads. This year’s edition also includes a 48-page puzzle book that includes Jumble, Sudoku, Scrabblegrams, coloring pages, crossword puzzles and more.

Customers will need to drive on Fourth Street between Boulder Avenue and Main Street to buy a copy while still in their cars. Once on Fourth Street customers need to get in the left lane. Customers also can walk to the location to make a purchase.

Copies will be sold at this location until 4 p.m. Cash or credit cards are accepted. Copies are $5 each.

The Black Friday edition will go on sale at QuikTrip, Reasor’s, Walmart and most area retailers by early afternoon.

