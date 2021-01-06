Tulsa World's award-winning Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders series to be the focus of new national true crime podcast

But, I told him, I think an ongoing project of mine at that time had, in a way, been preparing me for this story.

That was the Tulsa World series “World War II Veterans Remember.”

The Camp Scott project was similar to the WWII series in at least one important respect. I was talking to people whose worlds had been forever changed by a traumatic event many years earlier, and who even now were still trying to live with the aftermath.

Like the war, for those caught up in the Camp Scott saga, there was a before and there was an after. And on the after side, life could never go back to what it had been.

Not for the families of the murdered girls. Not for the camp personnel or the investigators. Not for the many thousands of people looking on in horror, as they followed the case in the media.

And in the end, not for me. Despite no direct connection to the story — indeed, having not even heard of it until decades later when I moved to Oklahoma — I, too, found myself changed forever.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coming away from our original project, I was left with two conflicting emotions. I can’t tell that either has lessened, with respect to the other, in the three years since.