Tulsa World's annual Project Santa drive tops $281K

The annual Project Santa fund drive has wrapped up its 2021 holiday run, raising a total of $281,522 to help area families experiencing tough times.
The drive has now raised over $7.8 million since 1992 when the World took it over from the former Tulsa Tribune.
A partnership between the World and Tulsa Area Salvation Army, the drive fell short of its goal of $300,000 but improved over the previous campaign, which totaled $264,560.
Given the pandemic and the challenges for so many of the past year, officials said they are grateful for what the drive was able to accomplish.
Bernie Heller, Tulsa World president, said: “Project Santa ultimately is about Tulsans helping Tulsans, and once again, Tulsa has come through. We at the Tulsa World want to say thank you to each and every one who donated, many of whom support this effort every year.
“We know that the ongoing pandemic has created challenging times for many families, and also for giving,” he added. “We are truly grateful to all who contributed.”
Over the course of this year’s drive, which kicked off Nov. 21, the World introduced readers to 12 of the families who have been aided this year.
Readers can learn about those families — many of whose hardships have only been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic — at tulsaworld.com/projectsanta.
More than 1,500 area households are aided annually through the fund, which is administered by the Salvation Army.
All money raised is distributed in the form of vouchers and material gifts.
Known originally as the Santa Pal project, the drive traces its origins to 1928, when it was started by the Tulsa Tribune. The name was later changed to Neediest Families.
When the Tribune closed in 1992, the Tulsa World took over the tradition and continued the partnership with the Salvation Army.
Contributions to the 2021 Project Santa campaign totaled $281,522.
