Tulsa World’s Senior Living Expo on Saturday

  • Updated
Tulsa World Senior Living Expo (copy)

Attendees browse during last year’s Tulsa World Senior Living Expo.

 Tulsa World File

The Tulsa World’s Senior Living Expo offers families a chance to get answers to important questions when it comes to retirement and health care.

The annual event is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 3, at Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 S. 107th E. Ave.

Admission and parking are free.

Representatives from area organizations will be set up to answer questions. There are five seminars that address estate planning, wills, trusts, Medicare and Medicaid.

Tulsa Stained Glass will offer a limited number of free stained glass kits to do at its booth.

The Traveling Military Museum will be at the event as well. Its mission is to remember veterans as real people who also have the distinction of having served in the military.

