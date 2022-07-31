Tulsa World reporters win national reporting awards

The Native American Journalists Association recognized Tulsa World stories connected to a Supreme Court decision, reporting on public education and a local opinion column during its award ceremony.

Staff writers Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton and Kevin Canfield’s story Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission asks city to withdraw brief on McGirt won first place for best news story in the national contest.

Krehbiel-Burton also won first place for excellence in beat reporting. She covers public education for the Tulsa World.

Krehbiel-Burton also earned an honorable mention in the best sports story category for her story TPS Indian Education Parent Committee parents petition for school mascot changes.

Shannon Shaw Duty won best editorial for her op-ed Osage Nation citizens seeking peace, respect for ancestors going into next year.

Duty is the editor of Osage News, the official independent media for the Osage Nation.

NAJA serves and empowers Native journalists through programs and actions designed to enrich journalism and promote Native cultures.

