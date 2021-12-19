As we near the end of this year, a look back.

I asked the reporters and photographers to share their most memorable stories and photos of the year and include a quick thought. Reading through them all, I can't help but be reminded what it takes to do this job.

We have an incredible newsroom of dedicated people who believe in the mission of local journalism.

Today, for each news reporter, I have selected one of their memorable stories and his or her thought on it. Throughout the week, each section will take time to look back at the stories that stuck with us.

Next Sunday, we will share our most memorable photos of the year.

It's been a year since I was given the honor to become the 10th editor of the Tulsa World. I have tried to build on the incredible tradition of the journalists before me over our 116-year history of serving this community.

We appreciate those who help support local journalism. Thank you to those people who not only read our content but share it. We are here to serve.

— Jason Collington, editor

Missing and Murdered Indigenous People movement gains state and federal attention

Story excerpt: The crisis goes by a few other names throughout North America: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women; Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls; Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People, but the effects are the same. Indigenous people are disproportionately affected by domestic violence, human trafficking and murder, and become missing at much higher rates than people of other races. Read the full story here

From the reporter: “The epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women, men and two-spirit people has long gone unnoticed by mainstream audiences. This was my first Sunday front page story, and I will always be grateful I was able to share my own people’s MMIP struggles through the Tulsa World. MMIP victims’ stories are now being shared even at the federal and international levels.” – Staff Writer Jacob Factor

Fruits of a long labor — Oasis Fresh Market grand opening emotional for advocates

Story excerpt: Monday’s event at 1725 N. Peoria Ave. seemed to have it all: a crowd of about 200, chants of “Oasis, Oasis” and a celebrity sighting in the form of “The King,” Barry Switzer. It was equal parts grocery store grand opening and victory lap for a years-long, economic marathon. Read the full story here

From the reporter: “The grand opening of Oasis Fresh Market was a victory lap for many north Tulsa advocates and a welcome addition for those living in a food desert.” – Staff Writer Rhett Morgan

'Massive' work on I-44, U.S. 75 in west Tulsa starts

Story excerpt: A “massive” $90 million project on Interstate 44 and U.S. 75 in west Tulsa includes widening and reconstructing all pavement on I-44 from four lanes to six between the west side of the Arkansas River bridge and Union Avenue and replacing five bridges. Read the full story here

From the reporter: “Largest highway project in terms of cost, in Tulsa’s history. I have a personal interest in this, as it is literally a half-mile from my house.” – Assistant Editor Michael Dekker

Gov. Stitt to seek investigative audit of State Education Department 10 months after lawmakers' request

Story excerpt: At the State Department of Education, State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd reported finding “ample oversight, but limited accountability,” even when red flags were raised internally about Epic’s cost accounting. Read the full story here

From the reporter: “The Tulsa World was the first to report that Gov. Stitt, months after lawmakers called for it, would seek an audit of the State Department of Education. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister weeks later would announce she is running for governor.” – Capitol Bureau Reporter Barbara Hoberock

Through a century of hard work and heartbreak, the spirit of Greenwood labors on

Story excerpt: The embers had barely cooled before Black Tulsans began rebuilding Greenwood Avenue. Amid the rubble of their beloved Black Wall Street, they found ways to keep going, just as they always had. Read the full story here

Black Wall Street rose again — and fell again — and for more than half the past century has been trying to figure out its place in a world so much different than the one in which Greenwood flourished.

From the reporter: “I’m proud of all the work we did for the Race Massacre centennial. This piece was particularly challenging for me and involved a great deal of research that expanded my knowledge of the city, Greenwood, and the people who’ve made them.” – Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel

'The comeback kid': Webster senior goes from dropout to college-bound achiever

Story excerpt: Webster senior Eric Maddox would not encourage anyone to follow the path he has taken to graduation, but given the chance, he wouldn’t change anything. Read the full story here

“Dropping out changed my life,” he said. “It changed my work ethic as a person. I’m not proud of it, but to be the person I am now, I had to drop out.”

From the reporter: “It takes a lot of courage not only to publicly admit you're not proud of something, but also to put in the work to make it right. Eric’s candor was refreshing.” – Staff Writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton

Homeless man who died in subfreezing temperatures on Tulsa street remembered as 'quiet, cordial gentleman'

Story excerpt: The life of a man who died on a downtown Tulsa street during February’s bitter cold remains largely a mystery to those who tried to help him. Not because they didn’t ask. Vaylord Sullivan was simply reserved. Read the full story here

From the reporter: “We all remember the two-week tundra we experienced in February, but most of us were inside. The unfolding of this story in particular broke my heart in many ways. I covered the initial news and, of course, thought it was terrible, but a lot of things I cover are terrible. It wasn’t until I received word on this man's ID that my heart dropped into my stomach. Vaylord was no longer “the man who froze to death;” he was Vaylord, the sweet man in the red coat with whom I used to exchange a smile on as we passed on my walk to work. The man whom I sat across from in the Burger King near our office one day, introducing him to chicken fries. The frail-looking man I wondered about, but always thought, “Surely he’s OK.” What an awful dose of reality." – Staff Writer Kelsy Schlotthauer

Here's how Cherokee Tribal courts are handling the surge in cases due to the McGirt ruling

Story excerpt: The judge had been mowing through a list of defendants when she paused after no one in the gallery rose in response to the latest called-out name. Read the full story here

After a moment, District Judge Amy Page told those in the courtroom that the person who had failed to turn up at the hearing had “mistakenly headed towards Rogers County” District Court instead.

Even though Page was holding court two counties to the east — in Cherokee Nation District Court — it was an understandable mistake these days.

From the reporter: “This story was a behind-the-scenes look at the court system in the Cherokee Nation. The story provided an unvarnished view of the tribe’s judicial system during a pandemic as it navigates the fallout from the McGirt ruling, which has caused explosive growth in new cases handled by the tribe. – Staff Writer Curtis Killman

Tulsa World investigates: Oklahoma Highway Patrol fatality pursuits, deadly shootings

Story excerpt: In the past five years, 18 people were killed in Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicular pursuits that some experts believe were based on crimes too minor to be worth the chase. Read the full story here

All but one of the fatal pursuits started with stolen property or traffic violations, despite policy requiring troopers to weigh whether the benefits of apprehension are worth the risks of a chase.

At least eight of those killed weren’t the eluding drivers. Five were uninvolved motorists, at least two were passengers in fleeing vehicles, and one was a Highway Patrol lieutenant on foot struck by another trooper’s cruiser at high speed.

From the reporter: “Perhaps more than any policing action, car chases carry enormous risks to the general public. And not only motorists – but officers, pedestrians and even individuals inside homes. The public has a right to know how and why the Oklahoma Highway Patrol handles pursuits the way it does. But OHP didn’t want the Tulsa World to pop open its proverbial trunk for a looksee as 15 of its chases in five years have killed 18 people – eight of whom weren’t even the eluding drivers.

"The Tulsa World filed litigation against OHP for refusing to turn over use-of-force records in response to the open records requests. OHP agreed to settle, and the Tulsa World produced seven in-depth pieces from the bounty of records it eventually received from the agency.

"In some instances, lack of documentation was no less troubling than the decisions or actions of troopers in a cornucopia of concerns revealed by the Tulsa World.” – Staff Writer Corey Jones

Tulsans remember the long, colorful and consequential life of Herb Beattie

Story excerpt: Tulsa Park and Recreation Department Director Anna America always knew she was going to get an earful — and then some — when Herb Beattie called. And that was OK, America said Thursday, because Beattie was the “personification of good trouble.” Read the full story here

From the reporter: “This was a 'favorite' story of mine only because it was a final opportunity to give a city treasure his due. Herb Beattie was a man who worked tirelessly to make Tulsa better, and he wasn’t afraid to ruffle a few feathers along the way. And yet, when he passed away, he was showered with praise by those same people with whom he had butted heads. That’s a life well lived, and I was glad to be able to share it.” – Staff Writer Kevin Canfield

As spotlight on Tulsa Race Massacre dims, leaders mull centennial's long-term impact on Greenwood

Story excerpt: A building buzz of anticipation was unmistakable, with the prospect that dignitaries, heavyweight social and political pundits, documentarians, and even President Joe Biden himself — who described the massacre as an “attack on Black families and Black wealth” — would converge in Greenwood. Read full story here

But as the fanfare passes and the boom of interest in race massacre history wanes, one prevailing question remains:

How better off will Greenwood and Black Wall Street be when the attention subsides?

From the reporter: “While Tulsa invested untold millions to showcase the racial progress the city had made since the race massacre, its Black residents feared all the pomp and circumstance would not create true and sustained change that would eventually uplift those still harboring scars all these years later.” – Assistant Editor Kendrick Marshall

Over 45 years after Tulsa was there for his family, former Vietnam refugee praises new outreach for Afghans

Story excerpt: Unable to carry anything extra with him, H.T. Than made sure he would at least have something to wear.

“I really layered up. I put on three shirts, two pairs of boxer shorts and a pair of pants,” he said, recalling the day in April 1975 that he and his family fled Saigon.

Just 12 years old at the time, Than would arrive soon after in the U.S. Bringing little more than the clothes they had on, he and his family were going to need a lot of support to make it.

That’s where Tulsa would come in. Read the full story here

From the reporter: “Having first talked to former Tulsan H.T. Than a couple of years ago, I realized his story was especially relevant to the current Afghan refugee resettlement. Than, now a successful Washington, D.C. area attorney, first arrived in the U.S. at age 12 after escaping Saigon with his family. His story, which took him to Tulsa, shows what can happen when a community opens its arms and hearts to its newcomers.” – Staff Writer Tim Stanley

Joy Hofmeister to flip parties, challenge Kevin Stitt for governor in 2022

Story excerpt: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is running for governor — as a Democrat. The 57-year-old lifelong Republican told the Tulsa World in an exclusive interview that she is changing her party registration on Thursday in order to launch a bid to unseat Republican incumbent Kevin Stitt. Read the full story here

From the reporter: “It’s pretty rare in today’s media landscape to get an exclusive on the announcement of a major gubernatorial bid, but the Tulsa World did just that with Tulsan Joy Hofmeister, who is term-limited as state superintendent and has decided to flip parties to make a run against Gov. Kevin Stitt in his reelection bid. We pressed Hofmeister about why she would abandon her lifelong political party to take on a popular incumbent, and also how she thinks she can overcome a legal difficulty in her past in the upcoming election. It gave me the chance to work side-by-side with an esteemed colleague and we gave our readers across the state what they couldn’t get anywhere else about the day’s biggest bombshell headline, and that made me damn proud.” – Staff Writer Andrea Eger

How Tulsa fell behind Austin nearly 40 years ago

Story excerpt: ... Austin was a small city. Smaller than Tulsa. And not nearly as well-off or as well-known. But the bridge was a sign of confidence, a $10 million investment to open a direct route to a sparsely populated peninsula and pave the way for new housing developments.

That same year, 1982, the New York Times ran a headline: “In Thriving Tulsa, Few Workers’ Hands are Idle.” Oil hit a record $35 a barrel. And the skyline was dotted with construction cranes. Nobody around here would have turned to Austin for advice on economic development. Then oil prices fell over a cliff.

From the reporter: “Sometimes a story is memorable not just for the story itself but for the conversations that come after the story is published. In this case, several Tulsa World readers emailed to suggest that falling behind Austin wasn’t such a bad thing. Austin had been smaller and less prosperous than Tulsa when the Oil Bust crashed Oklahoma’s economy in the 1980s, allowing the Texas capital to catch up and then some. But Austin’s rapid growth has given it nightmarish traffic and astronomical housing prices. Does Tulsa really want to be the next Austin? Some readers clearly don’t think so.” – Staff Writer Michael Overall

Read the rest of the memorable stories and photos from each Tulsa World staff writer and photographer: tinyurl.com/2021memorablestories