A Tulsa World reporter and Oklahoma’s state auditor and inspector were recognized last week for their respective investigative work in uncovering questionable spending of millions in taxpayer dollars at Epic Charter School.

Staff writer Andrea Eger and State Auditor Cindy Byrd both received the Oklahoma Schools Advisory Council’s “Outstanding Contribution to Education in Oklahoma Award” at the nonprofit organization’s legislative luncheon on Dec. 5.

Byrd gave a detailed presentation on the Epic case, which she has called the largest abuse of taxpayer funds in the history of this state.

Her office’s October 2020 investigative audit findings formed the basis for criminal charges in a massive racketeering case filed in June against Epic co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris and their longtime chief financial officer, Josh Brock.

Byrd noted a number of Eger’s news reports over a three-year period as critical to the investigation, including an in-depth February 2020 piece that revealed for the first time public records that showed Epic was sweeping tens of millions of taxpayer dollars into the private business accounts of the school’s co-founders and shielding those expenditures from annual school audits and public scrutiny.

“Your investigative journalism exposed the Epic founders,” Byrd told Eger at the event. “Following the release of the audit in 2020, for two years your reporting kept the public engaged and kept the pressure on the lead decision-makers, which led not only to the founders’ arrest but also held the school accountable to make positive changes.”

OSAC is a Muskogee-based organization with 270 member school districts, technology centers, colleges and universities that works to provide complete and accurate information about public education in Oklahoma to assist state legislators and Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation.

Epic Charter School: Tulsa World reporting and investigating since 2019 Board chairman who oversaw overhaul of Epic leaving Epic governing board issues apology, payment of Anti-SLAPP judgment Former state auditor and GOP chairman says Epic scandal facilitated by Republicans 'gutting' Ethics Commission Epic Charter Schools co-founders, former CFO charged in elaborate scheme to defraud and embezzle from taxpayers State finds major issues with Epic’s recent student attendance, administrative bonuses Independent annual audit critical of Epic co-founders' final year of school management Epic could consider name change as consolidation advances Board rejects application for new online school Yet another lawsuit filed in Epic Charter Schools' messy divorce from co-founders Oklahoma House passes virtual charter school reforms Epic board moves to consolidate administration to save millions Epic Charter Schools to end appeal of $500k legal judgment for former state senator Inside the newsroom: Jason Collington talks about the latest in Epic Charter Schools investigative audit​ with Andrea Eger Audit makes some lawmakers question voucher push Epic Charter Schools leaders reveal intention to consolidate its two schools Epic Charter Schools investigative audit makes some lawmakers question voucher push Attorney general sends Epic Charter Schools case back to Oklahoma County DA State auditor to lawmakers: Epic Charter Schools mismanagement is largest abuse of taxpayer funds 'in the history of this state' Epic among 3 virtual charters losing $58.9 million after 'significant decline' in students Epic Charter Schools: 'Very serious crimes' being investigated by multiple agencies, with new school leaders assisting State to Epic Charter Schools: $9.1 million is correct amount owed back for excessive admin costs Epic responds to new allegations of wrongdoing Resigned Epic board member answers questions about new 'whistleblower' allegations against school Epic’s Charter Schools board vice chair resigns, asks for investigation into misconduct State Department of Ed, school sponsors investigating new Epic allegations Epic to cut staff after losing 60% of new students driven there during pandemic, Oklahoma's largest online school says State auditor says Epic criminal investigation 'far from over,' predicts charges Epic founders 'gaslit a lot of people, and it's time to stop,' new chairman says of charter school financials Epic Charter Schools audit prompts investigative audit at OK Department of Education Oklahoma virtual school board members resign unexpectedly Epic gets three more months to tackle issue of sharing of employees between two separate schools with only one governing board Epic settlement monitor says Learning Fund billing didn't match enrollment Epic's overhauled governing board inks licensing agreement Epic Charter Schools approves $335.5 million budget Epic now wants in on spending records State Auditor won in court State auditor wins access to Epic's spending records Epic governing board severs all ties with co-founders' for-profit firm and California school Charter school reforms related to Epic investigation sail through Oklahoma House Oklahoma virtual charter school board could reinstate member House leadership moving forward with multicounty grand jury recommendations House leadership taking up multicounty grand jury recommendations Multicounty grand jury blasts use of private accounts for taxpayer money School Board ends Epic termination proceedings as part of deal Epic Charter Schools board accepts final list of demands Board gives Epic's governing board final list of demands State virtual school board member sues Epic Charter Schools slapped with new $10.5 million penalty Epic Charter Schools board makes 11th-hour attempt to settle termination proceedings Epic board votes to change secret Learning Fund Legislation to negate board decision would send medical marijuana money to some charter schools Statewide virtual school board sets termination proceedings House to get legislation addressing issues raised by charter schools decision TPS demands state board rescind vote on state funding lawsuit Majority of state ed board votes to settle years-old charter schools lawsuit State board's deadline for $11.2 million repayment by Epic passes with no payment State Senate, House hear no bills related to Epic Charter Schools audit findings Epic co-founder's audit recommendations make it into legislation Termination proceedings against Epic Charter Schools delayed once more $11.2 million repayment from Epic Charter Schools to state is delayed; public records lawsuit stalls Epic Charter Schools adding human, financial resources to address deficiencies ID'd by state auditor School funding adjusted: Tulsa County districts down $31 million; Epic gains $156 million School finance chiefs call on state leaders to intervene before hike in funding to Epic Charter Schools Two board members barred from all Epic Charter Schools matters over conflict-of-interest concerns Epic Charter Schools' board amends contract with for-profit management company, directs accounting practice changes Governor removes board president leading inquiries into Epic Epic Charter Schools gets a pass on accreditation downgrade Lawmakers call for audit of State Department of Education Tulsa lawmaker vows systemic overhaul Epic Charter Schools governing boards respond to recent actions by two state education boards Epic Charter Schools board member resigns amid state audit fallout Education policy leaders from state Senate, House reflect on Epic Charter Schools audit findings Statewide Virtual Charter School Board member is relative of Epic co-founder Statewide Virtual Charter School Board votes to begin contract termination process against Epic Charter Schools State education board demands $11.2 million back from Epic Charter Schools over state audit findings Lawmakers announce joint hearing on Epic Charter Schools audit Oklahoma AG's Office takes reins in Epic Charter Schools investigation State education board calls special meeting on Epic Charter Schools audit Superintendent Hofmeister responds to accountability failures cited in state audit of Epic Charter Schools 'Epic owes Oklahoma $8.9 million': Improper transfers, chronic misreporting found by state auditor's investigation Officials call Epic audit findings 'concerning,' 'deeply disturbing,' 'troubling' Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report Epic Charter Schools targets state senator again in pre-election email to parents Epic Charter Schools founders and backers keep up campaign influence spending amid state investigations Then-State senator sued by Epic Charter Schools awarded legal fees plus $500,000 in sanctions Enrollment already up 77% across Oklahoma's six virtual charter schools amid COVID-19 pandemic Epic co-founder claims innocence in new video address amid back-to-school student recruiting drive Epic becomes Oklahoma's largest school district as pandemic pushes virtual enrollment Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board wants to weigh in on court case involving Epic State Chamber says no conflicts of interest in legal filing despite Epic Charter Schools' membership, school founder on Chamber board of directors Epic Charter Schools' for-profit management firm refuses to release documents to investigators, Oklahoma attorney general says 'Our kids have become a piggy bank': Epic Charter Schools shields $50M in taxpayer funds from public scrutiny Lawmakers accuse Epic of intimidation attempt with defamation lawsuit against state senator Epic Charter Schools sues state senator who questioned student attendance and funding, accusing him of slander Epic Charter Schools promoting itself with multimillion-dollar advertising campaign, plus $9,000 per month shopping mall playground sponsorships OSBI investigating new allegations of forgery by Epic Charter Schools' co-founder and CFO, willful neglect by board members How does Epic Charter Schools stack up academically? Check out student proficiency test scores Epic Charter Schools' expansion into Texas in limbo amid new revelations about criminal investigation Tulsa lawmaker uses rarely invoked legal provision to attend closed-door meeting on Epic Charter Schools investigation, educators New records reveal Epic Charter Schools' sponsor was in touch with state auditor for months before scandal Governor requests state audit of Epic Charter Schools; school's sponsor already in touch with state auditor Records show FBI has also been looking into Epic Charter Schools, along with federal education investigators State superintendent reacts to Epic Charter Schools investigation; online school official claims innocence State senator raises new questions about Epic Charter Schools and oversight by Oklahoma State Department of Education Leadership change at Oklahoma's largest virtual charter school likely necessitated by new transparency, conflict of interest law State Senate passes new transparency reporting requirements for virtual charter schools; bill headed to Gov. Stitt next State education officials deny clearing Epic Charter Schools in investigation, despite school's new claims Epic Charter Schools, school reform and funding needs on the minds of Tulsa Republicans at Friday event with State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister New transparency reporting requirements for virtual charter schools advance to state Senate Parents, students pack Capitol to tell lawmakers about 'the array of reasons to choose Epic' 15 people with ties to Epic Charter donated $180,000 to 78 candidates for state office Epic Charter Schools under investigation by state, federal law enforcement agencies A study in contrasts: Most Tulsa County districts lose students while virtual numbers soar 496 Tulsa Public Schools students left for EPIC virtual school since August. TPS to lawmakers: Regulation is needed Skyrocketing student enrollment nets Epic Charter Schools nearly $39 million more in midyear adjustments to state funding for public schools Epic Charter Schools co-founder audit recommendations make it into legislation