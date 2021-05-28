On Sunday, the Tulsa World will publish an Archive Edition in print and online at tulsaworld.com/racemassacre that collects stories printed in the past and all of the stories in the “100 Years Later” series leading up to the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
The Tulsa World is donating 10,000 copies of the Archive Edition to Tulsa Public Schools to assist in teaching about the Tulsa Race Massacre in classrooms.
It’s 64 pages and made possible thanks to the underwriting of Burt B. Holmes and the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
“The story of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has to be told," the Tulsa World writes in the introduction of the section. "For decades it wasn’t. Not in this city. Not in the classroom. Not at the dinner table."
This Archive Edition is the result of a methodical examination of the massacre starting in 1999. Since then, the Tulsa World newsroom has produced more than 6,000 stories and 2,000 photographs connected to the events of 1921.
Legendary historian John Hope Franklin’s name graces the reconciliation park next to the Greenwood District destroyed during the massacre. Franklin was an alumnus of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa who became one of the world’s most recognized scholars on the role of race in American history. His father, B.C. Franklin was a Tulsa attorney at the time of the massacre and joined fellow attorneys Chappelle and Isaac Spears in defeating the City Commission’s attempt to legislate Greenwood out of existence.
"One of the problems Americans have with history is that we’ve never been really honest," Franklin once told the Tulsa World in an interview. "We weren’t honest about the Civil War. We weren’t honest about the war with England."
He said when it came to the massacre, it’s much the same.
"If the house is to be set in order, one cannot begin with the present; he must begin with the past," Franklin once wrote.
That belief is what lead the Tulsa World newsroom to dedicate so much to telling the story of what happened in 1921.
One day before the 100th anniversary on the massacre, the Tulsa World is providing the public this 64-page Archive Edition in every May 30, 2021, print edition of the Tulsa World across the city.
The Tulsa World's hope is that the archive edition’s depth and detail sparks a discussion at every dinner table.
“This work by our reporters, photographers and editors is a starting point to provide a chance to review the facts, read the evidence and consider the perspectives of those affected,” it says in the Archive Edition’s introduction. “This work will continue.”
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
In 1921, white mobs invaded Greenwood and burned it down
A growing but divided city had tensions rising. How World War I influenced residents.
Key figures in 1921
Greenwood was defined by freedom and opportunity
An encounter on an elevator and concerns about a lynching
Tulsa Tribune article cited for sparking massacre
Dick Rowland's life threatened while jailed as crowd gathers outside
Tulsans take up arms and there are issues with special deputies
Fighting begins in Greenwood and the neighborhood is soon overrun
Mobs won't let firefighters douse the flames
Airplanes flew over Greenwood as it was attacked
National Guard called in, denies report that machine guns were used to kill dozens
Dr. A.C. Jackson was killed as he tried to surrender in his front yard
Death toll remains unknown; search for graves continues today
Black Tulsans were marched through the streets and detained at camps throughout city
Red Cross reports the massive devastation in Greenwood
Key locations in Tulsa during the 1921 Race Massacre
Mount Zion Baptist Church was burned down but, like Greenwood, persevered and rebuilt
Tulsa Race Massacre: Quotes from survivors, officials and others
Tulsa Race Massacre: Recommended reading
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
