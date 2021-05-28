On Sunday, the Tulsa World will publish an Archive Edition in print and online at tulsaworld.com/racemassacre that collects stories printed in the past and all of the stories in the “100 Years Later” series leading up to the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Tulsa World is donating 10,000 copies of the Archive Edition to Tulsa Public Schools to assist in teaching about the Tulsa Race Massacre in classrooms.

It’s 64 pages and made possible thanks to the underwriting of Burt B. Holmes and the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

“The story of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has to be told," the Tulsa World writes in the introduction of the section. "For decades it wasn’t. Not in this city. Not in the classroom. Not at the dinner table."

This Archive Edition is the result of a methodical examination of the massacre starting in 1999. Since then, the Tulsa World newsroom has produced more than 6,000 stories and 2,000 photographs connected to the events of 1921.

Legendary historian John Hope Franklin’s name graces the reconciliation park next to the Greenwood District destroyed during the massacre. Franklin was an alumnus of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa who became one of the world’s most recognized scholars on the role of race in American history. His father, B.C. Franklin was a Tulsa attorney at the time of the massacre and joined fellow attorneys Chappelle and Isaac Spears in defeating the City Commission’s attempt to legislate Greenwood out of existence.

"One of the problems Americans have with history is that we’ve never been really honest," Franklin once told the Tulsa World in an interview. "We weren’t honest about the Civil War. We weren’t honest about the war with England."

He said when it came to the massacre, it’s much the same.

"If the house is to be set in order, one cannot begin with the present; he must begin with the past," Franklin once wrote.

That belief is what lead the Tulsa World newsroom to dedicate so much to telling the story of what happened in 1921.

One day before the 100th anniversary on the massacre, the Tulsa World is providing the public this 64-page Archive Edition in every May 30, 2021, print edition of the Tulsa World across the city.

The Tulsa World's hope is that the archive edition’s depth and detail sparks a discussion at every dinner table.

“This work by our reporters, photographers and editors is a starting point to provide a chance to review the facts, read the evidence and consider the perspectives of those affected,” it says in the Archive Edition’s introduction. “This work will continue.”