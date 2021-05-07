Tulsa World picks up Great Plains Journalism Awards

The Tulsa World was honored in the Great Plains Journalism Awards on Friday for its continuing coverage of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Presented by the Tulsa Press Club, the regional contest honors newspaper, web, television and magazine journalists for outstanding stories, photography and design. The regional competition included more than 600 entries with winners and finalists named in 73 professional and student categories.

Five student journalists also were awarded $2,000 scholarships named after former Tulsa Press Club President and ONEOK Executive Dan Harrison.

The World received a Great Plains award for a special section it produced last May 31 on the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Judges noted that the section was “a deeply reported and wide-ranging project that surfaces amazing archival photography, answers essential questions, and is presented with a smart, simple navigation.”

The World was also recognized for best design on a project for its Tulsa Race Massacre website, which judges said was “comprehensive while also being easy to navigate.”

Individual winners from the World were Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene for best news column portfolio and Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel for best entertainment feature.