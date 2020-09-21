Tulsa World paper carrier helps crews, neighbors during south Tulsa house fire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa World carrier Jerri Barnhart was delivering newspapers in south Tulsa when she noticed an unusual fog in the air shortly after 5 a.m.

"You could smell the smoke. It was so thick I had a hard time breathing," Barnhart told the Tulsa World on Monday evening. "As soon as I got to (91st Street) I looked over, and it was a huge fire. I stopped and called 911."

What Barnhart saw was a large fire that had engulfed a home in the area of 91st Street and Sheridan Road early Monday. Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said the home was reported as being unoccupied at the time.

But the fire and its smoke had begun to endanger neighbors, who Little said had reported complaints in the past about nonresidents trying to occupy the property. So Barnhart said she started knocking on the front doors of the neighbors' houses to wake them up and alert them of the situation.

A person living in a house north of the home on fire managed to wake up in time to evacuate, she said.

"But then I looked back, and the fire was hitting the house next door (to the south)," Barnhart said. "I ran over to ring that (doorbell video recorder) again and said, "This is your Tulsa World carrier, and your house on the north side is on fire.'"