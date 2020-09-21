 Skip to main content
Tulsa World paper carrier helps crews, neighbors during south Tulsa house fire

  • Updated
092220-tul-nws-southtulsafire-p1

Tulsa firefighters work to extinguish a house fire near 91st Street and Sheridan Road early Monday. Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said the property, which was unoccupied, likely would be deemed a total loss due to the severity of damage to the roof.

 Courtesy Beth Ellen Pickard

Tulsa World carrier Jerri Barnhart was delivering newspapers in south Tulsa when she noticed an unusual fog in the air shortly after 5 a.m.

"You could smell the smoke. It was so thick I had a hard time breathing," Barnhart told the Tulsa World on Monday evening. "As soon as I got to (91st Street) I looked over, and it was a huge fire. I stopped and called 911."

What Barnhart saw was a large fire that had engulfed a home in the area of 91st Street and Sheridan Road early Monday. Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said the home was reported as being unoccupied at the time.

But the fire and its smoke had begun to endanger neighbors, who Little said had reported complaints in the past about nonresidents trying to occupy the property. So Barnhart said she started knocking on the front doors of the neighbors' houses to wake them up and alert them of the situation.

A person living in a house north of the home on fire managed to wake up in time to evacuate, she said.

"But then I looked back, and the fire was hitting the house next door (to the south)," Barnhart said. "I ran over to ring that (doorbell video recorder) again and said, "This is your Tulsa World carrier, and your house on the north side is on fire.'"

After learning that the family was away from the house on vacation, Barnhart told firefighters that the house also was empty and ensured that they paid attention to the property before continuing on her delivery route.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Little said. He told the World the property likely would be deemed a total loss due to the severity of the roof damage. No injuries were reported.

"I'm just thankful nobody was in there and thankful nobody got hurt," Barnhart said.

Samantha Vicent 918-581-8321

samantha.vicent@tulsaworld.com

On Twitter @samanthavicent

