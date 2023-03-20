Tulsa World Breaking News Editor Anna Codutti’s reporting on marijuana extends to when Oklahomans passed medical marijuana use back in 2018. She recently provided in-depth stories into the issues surrounding recreational marijuana, which didn’t pass earlier this month on a state question. She talks with Editor Jason Collington what the reality is now in the state, including where it stands out the most, and what could be next.
