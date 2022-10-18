Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: What ideas should Tulsa steal from Denver?

Veteran City Hall Reporter Kevin Canfield traveled with Tulsa leaders to Denver to get the story behind some of their successes when it came to solving homelessness, mental health issues and economic development. Kevin talks to Editor Jason Collington on the highlights.
Throwback Tulsa: Tulsa's municipal airport was dedicated in 1928
Tulsa International Airport in 1969
Spec. 4 Mitch Reed, 21-year-old GI who was twice wounded in Vietnam and awarded the Purple Heart, was greeted at Tulsa International Airport on June 9, 1969 by nearly 20 sign-waving friends. Holding the large banner were Mrs. James Bevill, third from left, and Mrs. Earl J. Vernon, far right who organized the reception. At extreme left are Mrs. Chris Tilton and Miss Joan Vernon. Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa International Airport in 1970
The old airport terminal at Tulsa International airport was demolished in 1970. Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa International Airport in 1970
The old airport terminal at Tulsa International airport was demolished in 1970. Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa International Airport in 1970
The old airport terminal at Tulsa International airport was demolished in 1970. Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa International Airport in 1973
Lt. Cmdr. Phillip Butler walks through Tulsa International Airport with his sister, Linda Johnson, on March 17, 1973 after returning to his hometown after nearly eight years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa International Airport in 1976
An admiring fan seeks the autograph of Roy Clark at Tulsa International Airport on January 16, 1976. Clark was leaving with a cast of 21 entertainers for an 18-day concert tour of the Soviet Union. Clark’s wife, Barbara, is in the background. Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa International Airport in 1983
Tulsa Roughnecks Captain Victor Moreland, carrying the Soccer Bowl trophy, leads his North American Soccer League champion team into the terminal as hundreds of cheering fans greet the squad upon its arrival at Tulsa International Airport on October 2, 1983. Tulsa defeated Toronto 2-0. Tulsa World file photo
Tulsa International Airport in 1987
Vice president George H.W. Bush took a brief joyride in a 1937-model Oklahoma Highway Patrol cruiser in June 1987 before leaving Tulsa after a private campaign fund-raiser. To the delight of Gov. Henry Bellmon and other onlookers on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport, Bush hopped into the car, started it and circled Air Force II before leaving for Los Angeles. Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa International Airport in 1988
Kenny Monday walks with his mother, Elizabeth Monday, at Tulsa International Airport in October 1988 after winning a gold medal at the 1988 Olympics. Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa International Airport in 2011
Flanked by the US Marine Color Guard and two dressed in current and WWII era fatiques, the statue honoring Medal of Honor winner PFC Albert E. Schwab is unveiled at Tulsa International Airport during a ceremony in Tulsa, OK June 3, 2011. Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa International Airport in 2011
Tulsa International Airport's oldest airplane hangar is seen on Wednesday, June 22, 2011. The structure was built in 1932. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa International Airport in 2011
Milton Droege looks at flight and weather information at Tulsa International Airport's renovated west passenger concourse on Wednesday, June 22, 2011. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa International Airport in 2011
Marcus Juby, a TSA employee, demonstrates a body scanner during a news conference at Tulsa International Airport August 10, 2011. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tulsa International Airport in 2011
F16 pilot Col Scott “Rookie” Rooks, 138th Operations Group Commander, front, prepares for take off as PGA golf pro and OSU alum Rickie Fowler in back rides prior to their flight in the F16 at the Air National Guard at Tulsa International Airport on May 24, 2011. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tulsa International Airport in 2011
Construction crews work on the runway at Tulsa International Airport on May 24, 2011. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tulsa International Airport in 2012
Jeff Strange looks up from his work on a Tulsa International Airport runway as a jet passes overhead on Wednesday, March 14, 2012. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa International Airport in 2012
American Airlines employees Terry Buck(left) and Cisco Rodrigues march in support of Ameerican Airlines jobs in front of Tulsa Inernational Airport Feb. 29, 2012. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tulsa International Airport in 2013
About 50 members of the 219th EIS return from a six-month deployment, at Tulsa International Airport, on Saturday, May 11, 2013. The unit is based at the Oklahoma Air National Guard base in Tulsa. Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa International Airport in 2013
Gary Ball, vice president and general manager, talks to an audience of media and employees during a ceremony to celebrate the grand opening at L-3 Aeromet's new facility near Tulsa International Airport Friday morning November 8, 2013. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Tulsa International Airport in 2013
Officials and vistors gather near a Lufthansa 747-400 at Tulsa International Airport on ithe tarmac after it's last flight before being scrapped at the Lufthansa Technik Component Services in Tulsa, OK, Oct. 15, 2013. The 23 year old jet first flew in 1990 and has over 120,000 service hours, all with Lufthansa. Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa International Airport in 2014
Mary Smith (left), chairwoman of the Tulsa Airport Improvement Trust, announces non-stop flights from Tulsa to Charlotte, N.C. during a ceremony at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, July 2, 2014. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa International Airport in 2014
Attendees gather in front of the Albert E. Schwab statue, at Tulsa International Airport, during a wreath-laying ceremony, on Friday, April 25, 2014. Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa International Airport in 2015
Travelers pass by a replica of the "Golden Driller", a photo op prop at the TSA security checkpointat exit, part of the "#FLYTULSA" campaign at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, OK, Jan. 21, 2015. Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa International Airport in 2015
Airport Ambassadors Kathleen Stouffer (right), who has helped out since 1995 and husband Steve Stouffer, who has been helping since 1999, volunteer together at the Tulsa International Airport, on Tuesday, June 2, 2015. Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa International Airport in 2015
A traveler looks at the new NatureWorks monument "Scissor-tailed Flycatchers, Oklahoma's State Bird" as others pass by the lighted, rotating sculpture near the security checkpoint inside Tulsa International Airport shortly after an unveiling ceremony Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2015. KELLY BOSTIAN/Tulsa World
Tulsa International Airport in 2016
Tulsa Firefighters Ben Webber and BJ Herring help volunteer victim Kristin Dickerson, of Pawnee, Okla., during an emergency disaster drill at Tulsa International Airport on Wednesday, May 4, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa International Airport in 2016
Visitors look at the newly unveiled exhibit at Tulsa International Airport about the Greenwood District and Black Wall Street, taken in Tulsa, Okla., on August 3,2016. Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa International Airport in 2017
Patriot Guard Riders and various other Veteran groups welcome home Ronnie Haney from a trip to southeast Asia because when he was in the Vietnam War he returned with no welcome at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, OK, Apr. 11, 2017. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Tulsa International Airport in 2018
Mayor G.T. Bynum makes remarks during a route announcement at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, February 1, 2018. The airline will now fly nonstop to San Jose, Calif., and Washington D.C. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa International Airport in 2018
Flocks of purple martins fill the sky near the Tulsa International Airport entrance Sunday, August 12, 2018. KELLY BOSTIAN/Tulsa World
Tulsa International Airport in 2019
First Lady Melania Trump arrives at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, March 4, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
January 2019: Ribbon Cutting for Tulsa Airport Infrastructure Project
Tulsa World photos by Tom Gilbert, Ian Maule, Stephen Pingry, Mike Simons
