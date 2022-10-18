 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: What ideas should Tulsa steal from Denver?

  • Updated
  • 0

Veteran City Hall Reporter Kevin Canfield traveled with Tulsa leaders to Denver to get the story behind some of their successes when it came to solving homelessness, mental health issues and economic development. Kevin talks to Editor Jason Collington on the highlights.

Related content:

City councilors look at tiny homes, tents as temporary solution to homeless problem

Editorial: Everyone has a role in reducing homelessness

People are also reading…

City to become more engaged in helping address homelessness, Bynum says

Visit to Denver leaves local leaders pondering what Tulsa's future might hold

Early focus of Tulsa officials' visit to Colorado: Parks investment in Denver

Higher-ed talks not focused on bringing four-year public university to Tulsa, mayor says

From October 2019: Area leaders to visit Minneapolis on latest Intercity Visit

From October 2018: Takeaways from Tulsa leaders' visit to Ohio include need for four-year public university, more downtown green space

From October 2014: Portlanders advise Tulsa-area leaders to do their own thing

Contact Staff Writer Kevin Canfield: Email | Follow his work | Twitter

Contact Editor Jason Collington: Email | Facebook | Twitter

Subscribe to this podcast at: Apple | Google | Spotify

Tulsa World photos by Tom Gilbert, Ian Maule, Stephen Pingry, Mike Simons

jason.collington@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US midterms: The 10 key races that will decide fate of the Senate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert