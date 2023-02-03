Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Writer Barbara Hoberock talks with Editor Jason Collington about the possible changes to public education, the grocery tax, sports betting and other topics that will make news as the Oklahoma Legislature comes into session. Barbara talks about what she’s seen since reporting from the Capitol since 1994 and why she got into journalism.
Related content:
Follow the coverage from the Capitol this session with the Tulsa World reporters who will cover it:
People are also reading…
Barbara Hoberock: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories
Carmen Forman: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories
Randy Krehbiel: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Andrea Eger: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories