Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: True Crime in Tulsa: Why is Tulsa Police so good at solving homicides?

Tulsa World Public Safety Reporter Kelsy Schlotthauer talks with Editor Jason Collington about why the Tulsa Police have a national reputation when it comes to solving homicides. Schlotthauer wrote a story about the homicide unit’s strategy and some of the trends that appeared in the city’s 69 homicides last year. She also talks about what it takes to work a job with so much mayhem
