 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: True Crime in Tulsa: Why is Tulsa Police so good at solving homicides?

  • 0

Tulsa World Public Safety Reporter Kelsy Schlotthauer talks with Editor Jason Collington about why the Tulsa Police have a national reputation when it comes to solving homicides. Schlotthauer wrote a story about the homicide unit’s strategy and some of the trends that appeared in the city’s 69 homicides last year. She also talks about what it takes to work a job with so much mayhem

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Related content:

2022 brought some 'firsts' for Tulsa Police Homicide Unit while teen gun violence trend continued

People are also reading…

Contact Staff Writer Kelsy Schlotthauer: Email | Follow her work | Twitter

Contact Editor Jason Collington: Email | Facebook | Twitter

Subscribe to this podcast at: Apple | Google | Spotify

Read more here: https://tulsaworld.com/news/local/memorable-stories-from-2022-by-tulsa-worlds-public-safety-team/collection_d6fa14b4-6778-11ed-9de3-b3de44455791.html

jason.collington@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 to cover breaking news, and I currently cover crime and courts. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Q&A: First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

Q&A: First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

"I am incredibly proud to have a long family history within the Osage Nation, including my great-grandmother, Rose Osage, an original allottee, and my father, retired Oklahoma District Judge and former Osage Nation Congressman Doug Revard," Kimberly Pearson says.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Animals at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo help recycle discarded Christmas trees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert