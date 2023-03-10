Tulsa World Staff Writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton talks with Editor Jason Collington about an empty school board seat in Tulsa that might not be filled for up to nine months because of the candidate pool and a divided board. Lenzy covers public education and shares how we got to this point and what could be next.
