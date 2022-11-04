 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: Questions still remain about the Oklahoma Girl Scout murders 45 years later

Staff Writer Tim Stanley spoke about the series he did about the 1977 Girl Scout Murders, which will be the topic on Friday's “20/20” on ABC.

Stanley explains to Editor Jason Collington the latest news in the cold case and why this crime is still talked about 45 years later.

Read Tim Stanley's series: The murders of three Girl Scouts in Oklahoma stunned the nation, created shockwaves still being felt

Listen to the series on the podcast Crime Beat Chronicles

Read the latest story about testing DNA evidence in the case: DNA points to longtime primary suspect in 1977 Girl Scout slayings, sheriff says

Three girl scouts are murdered while attending camp. ABC News embeds with law enforcement, and the girl who stayed behind that day, to reveal who did it decades later. Streaming May 24 only on Hulu.

