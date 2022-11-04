Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: Questions still remain about the Oklahoma Girl Scout murders 45 years later

Staff Writer Tim Stanley spoke about the series he did about the 1977 Girl Scout Murders, which will be the topic on Friday's “20/20” on ABC.
Stanley explains to Editor Jason Collington the latest news in the cold case and why this crime is still talked about 45 years later.
Related content:
Contact Staff Writer Tim Stanley: Email | Follow his work | Facebook | Twitter
Contact Editor Jason Collington: Email | Facebook | Twitter
Subscribe to this podcast at: Apple | Google | Spotify
A look back at the Tulsa World, Tribune archives during Girl Scout murder case
Locust Grove aerial
Girl Scouts from Camp Scott
Girl Scout murders
Girl Scouts 06131977 6
Girl Scout Murders
Girl Scouts 06131977 5
Girl scouts manhunt 06231977 2
Girl scouts manhunt 06231977 1 p
Tulsa World: June 24, 1977
Pete Weaver 1977 T p
Hart search 06241977 p
Tulsa World: April 7, 1978
April 1978 cabin T
Hart capture cabin 04061978 T p
GIRLS SCOUT MURDERS SHAFFER
Gene Hart capture 04061978 3
Gene Hart capture 04061978 1
Gene Hart capture 04061978 2
Hart capture 04061978 T p
Tulsa Tribune: April 7, 1978
Gene Hart 04071978 W p
Gene Leroy Hart escorted to his preliminary hearing
Gene Leroy Hart
Gene Hart photo 1978 T
Garvin Isaacs chief defense attorney
S.M. “Buddy” Fallis
Gene Leroy Hart
Gene Leroy Hart 04071978 T p
The March 31, 1979, edition of the Tulsa World
GIRL SCOUT MURDERS
Gene Hart mother 03301979
leroyhartfuneraltgp005
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.