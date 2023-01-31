Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: New photojournalist shares what's caught his eye so far

Tulsa World Staff Photographer Daniel Shular talks with Editor Jason Collington about what he has experienced so far in his new job in a new city. Daniel talks about how the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri, led him to change his career.
Related content:
Editor Jason Collington:
| Email | Facebook Twitter
Photojournalist Daniel Shular:
| Instagram Facebook Subscribe to this podcast at: | Apple | Google Spotify
Staff Photographer Daniel Shular's most memorable photos of 2022
Wagoner at Cushing
This was my first football game for the Tulsa World and this night Cushing had a ceremony to recognize their cheerleaders and football players who are younger than the high school students. They lined up outside the tunnel to high five the varsity team as they ran onto the field.
Camden Crooks (21) of the Cushing Tigers gives high fives while running past fans onto the field before the first quarter of a football game between the Cushing Tigers and the Wagoner Bulldogs at the Cushing High School football stadium on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Cushing, Okla. Cushing beat Wagoner 42-0 to improve their record to 6-0.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Annual Brookside BooHaha
Parades can become formulaic for photojournalists and it can be hard to find something new to capture. The BooHaHa parade had groups like the ArtCar Klub with their custom modified vehicles and costumes and Quickie Mart with BMX riders jumping a ramp over a car to make it more interesting than a normal parade.
A member of the Tulsa ArtCar Klub in a Rat Fink costume and riding the Retro Rocket motorcycle speaks to a Tulsa police officer before the annual Brookside BooHaHa parade along Peoria Avenue on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Cowboys lose to Wildcats
I had covered some college football while at the University of Missouri before coming to the Tulsa World, but never any games where the outcome was important enough for fans to rush the field or to have the team carry off a backup quarterback on their shoulders.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) is carried off of the field by his teammates after the Wildcats shut out the Oklahoma State Cowboys and fans stormed the field at a football game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Cowboys face Cyclones in Stillwater
This was the last home win and a close game that OSU won by less than a touchdown so it was an important play, but typical game photo without the light and Sander's reaction on the sideline.
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) makes an 83 yard reception and outruns a tackle by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Mason Chambers (0) to score a touchdown during the second quarter of a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Oilers battle Rush at BOK Center
Hockey is one of my favorite sports to watch, and one that I find difficult to photograph. I was happy to get a frame full of action and to cover professional hockey in Oklahoma.
Rapid City Rush defenseman Simon Lavigne (77) and Tulsa Oilers forward Evan Weinger (21) collide into a corner chasing a puck during the first period of a hockey game between the Tulsa Oilers and the Rapid City Rush at the BOK Center on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Sooners host Cowboys in Bedlam 2022
I covered the Bedlam game from the OSU side for this year so I didn't have a great view of a lot of the exciting plays which made me search out more photos after the game ended. I just happened to be in the right spot to catch the moment.
Players react after Oklahoma punter Michael Turk (37) proposes to his girlfriend Oklahoma softball payer Grace Lyons after the fourth quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Act Like You Know Fest in Tulsa
I was involved in the the hardcore punk scene in St. Louis in high school and college and I was looking for that type of scene here in Tulsa when I moved here. Act Like You Know fest was an opportunity to connect with that and have an interesting and positive story.
Fans pile in front of the stage to sing along to Anklebiter on the final day of Act Like You Know Fest at VFW Post 557 on Saturday, November 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Act Like You Know is a punk and hardcore music benefit festival for Oklahomans for Equality.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
USA BMX Grands at the Sagenet Center
Covering nontraditional sports gives a lot of opportunities to find interesting photos. The Tulsa sign in the background sold me on this one.
A rider jumps a tabletop during the 13 to 16 boys cruiser session during the USA BMX grands practice inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers
This photo illustrated how I felt covering this game, left, excited to be photographing football, right, realizing my waterproof coat had ripped and was no longer waterproof.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys marching bands and cheerleaders wait for the team to take the field in the rain before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
World Cup at Empire Bar
We have covered the reaction to the USMNT performance for a couple stories in 2022. This had an extra moment in the cheering and excitement of the other goals scored during the World Cup.
Travis Miller and Cassie DeLozier Miller kiss after Christian Pulisic scored the only goal of a Group B World Cup game between the United States and Iran at the Empire Bar on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. The United States Mens National Team beat Iran 1-0 and will face the Netherlands on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Photojournalism by Mike SImons, Stephen Pingry, Tom Gilbert, Daniel Shular and Ian Maule from 2022.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.