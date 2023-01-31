 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: New photojournalist shares what's caught his eye so far

Tulsa World Staff Photographer Daniel Shular talks with Editor Jason Collington about what he has experienced so far in his new job in a new city. Daniel talks about how the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri, led him to change his career.

New Tulsa World photojournalist shares what's caught his eye so far

