Tulsa World Newsroom: Meet our new meteorologist Kirsten Lang

The Tulsa World has hired its first meteorologist in its 116-year history. Kirsten Lang talks about her career and why she’s always been fascinated by weather. Kristen will produce daily video weather forecasts and go live during severe weather. She will also answer reader questions on Sundays and write stories that explains weather so help everyone can better understand it.

Send Kirsten Lang your weather questions: Facebook | Twitter | Email | Phone: 918-581-8354

Contact Editor Jason Collington: Email | Facebook | Twitter

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

