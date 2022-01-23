Tulsa World launches eight podcasts featuring newsroom staff

The Tulsa World is adding audio podcasts on topics including entertainment, opinions on local issues, high school and college sports, and interviews with its reporters, photographers and editors.

The podcasts are free to listen to and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

“This is an opportunity to go beyond what you see in print and online produced by the newsroom,” said Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington. “We want you to be able to go more in-depth with the reporters on the topics they cover. We want you to hear the lively discussions we are having on the most relevant news of the day. Our hope is that a podcast might also let you know of a story or special report you missed in the paper or on tulsaworld.com and helps you connect with it.”

Multiple episodes are already available on each of the following podcasts. New episodes will appear weekly. By subscribing to the podcast, episodes will be delivered to you automatically once they are posted.

Some of the podcasts are hosted by Patrick Prince, regional digital editor, including one on high school sports and University of Tulsa sports.