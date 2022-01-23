Tulsa World launches eight podcasts featuring newsroom staff

The Tulsa World is adding audio podcasts on topics including entertainment, opinions on local issues, high school and college sports, and interviews with its reporters, photographers and editors.
The podcasts are free to listen to and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
“This is an opportunity to go beyond what you see in print and online produced by the newsroom,” said Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington. “We want you to be able to go more in-depth with the reporters on the topics they cover. We want you to hear the lively discussions we are having on the most relevant news of the day. Our hope is that a podcast might also let you know of a story or special report you missed in the paper or on tulsaworld.com and helps you connect with it.”
Multiple episodes are already available on each of the following podcasts. New episodes will appear weekly. By subscribing to the podcast, episodes will be delivered to you automatically once they are posted.
Some of the podcasts are hosted by Patrick Prince, regional digital editor, including one on high school sports and University of Tulsa sports.
“With the popularity of podcasts it only makes sense for us to introduce our own,” Prince said. “We have a veteran staff who are entrenched in our community and podcasts give you a convenient way to engage with them even when you are busy.”
Here is the lineup:
OKPreps Extra: Tulsa World High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis offers his veteran insight for fans who follow prep sports.
OSU Sports Extra: Tulsa World OSU Sports Writer Eli Lederman talks about his latest stories and offers analysis for fans who follow the Cowboys and Cowgirls.
OU Sports Extra: Tulsa World OU Sports Writer Eric Bailey talks about his latest stories and offers analysis for fans who follow the Sooners.
TU Sports Extra: Tulsa World TU Sports Writer Bryce McKinnis talks about his latest stories and offers analysis for fans who follow the Golden Hurricane.
Tulsa World Newsroom: Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington interviews reporters, photographers and editors about their work and gets the stories behind their stories.
Tulsa World Opinion: Tulsa World Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham and Editorial Writer Bob Doucette discuss the biggest issues in Tulsa and Oklahoma and talk with newsmakers and op-ed contributors.
Tulsa World Scene: Tulsa World Scene writers James D. Watts Jr., Jimmie Tramel and Grace Wood talk about all things arts and entertainment locally in and around Tulsa and Oklahoma.