The work of this year’s Tulsa World summer interns have appeared in more than 200 stories and 1,700 photographs and videos.

Now it’s time to publish their in-depth projects.

Each year, the internship program allows college students studying journalism to work on daily assignments while working away on bigger stories. This year, four reporting interns worked in the News, Sports and Scene departments. Two worked in the Tulsa World’s photo department. Staff Writer Andrea Eger is the program’s coordinator.

This week’s series on the missing and murdered Indigenous people crisis was written by Karoline Leonard from the University of Oklahoma and Neal Franklin, a Booker T. Washington High School graduate, studying at American University. The series was photographed by Karlie Boothe from Oklahoma State University and Riley Hayden, a former Tulsan and graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology.

The topic was picked out by the interns.

Later this month, Scene intern Lydia Fletcher from the University of Arkansas and Hayden will offer an in-depth look on the future of Oklahoma’s film industry.

Sports intern Daniel Allen’s in-depth profile on the University of Tulsa’s new football coach Kevin Wilson published on Aug. 13. The OSU junior studying sports media did interviews with those who played for Wilson and others who have coached against him. It offers fans reasons why Wilson was picked to lead the TU program. Read the profile at TUSportsExtra.com.

Applications for next summer’s Tulsa World internships are now open. Apply at tulsaworld.com/internship.

