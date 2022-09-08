Tulsa World Career Fair seeks to mitigate local labor gap

Employers offering jobs in everything from software engineering to manufacturing to law enforcement set up shop Thursday at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds.

The Tulsa World Media Co. hosted more than 50 organizations at the company's career fair at Central Park Hall at Expo Square.

The labor gap is evident. Through the last business day of July, about 11.2 million jobs were open in the United States, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"We're expanding so we're definitely looking to increase our head count," said LaToya Gordon, a recruiter at AAON.

Based in Tulsa, AAON manufacturers commercial heating and cooling equipment. The company is seeking to enlarge its entry level worker pool by at least 400.

"I've been with the company 11 months, and in the short time I've been there, there has been so much growth," Gordon said. "Every day, there are more plans and what the next hires are going to look like."

Sam Hale is vice president of human resources at John Christner Trucking, which he said has about four to five openings.

"A lot of people see us and think we only need truck drivers but it's more than truck drivers," he said. "We have a corporate office in Sapulpa. We're just trying to find some people. It's been difficult for everybody."

Hale is referring to what many have termed "The Great Resignation" or "The Big Quit."

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a record number of people left their jobs after an extended period of working from home with no commute. About one in five workers across the world are planning to quit work in 2022, according to the firm PwC.

"COVID had the biggest impact on everyone because people were able to stay at home and get the free assistance and things like that," Gordon said. "Now, after trying to come back, people have had the chance to step away from work and actually spend time with their families. They are looking for that work-life balance, and so a 10- to 12-hour shift may not be ideal for them if it's a single-parent home or even with two parents in the home."

The phenomenon has left Hale puzzled.

"I've scratched my head now for two years," he said. "We thought once COVID was over with, people would come back. Once the stimulus ended, people would come back. We're just not seeing people come back. I'm not sure if people have permanently exited the workforce or what.

"All of us are trying to figure out what is it going to take."

A 20-mile commute from Tulsa is among the hurdles for Sofidel, a tissue maker that began operations in 2020 inside the Port of Inola.

"That's a disadvantage that we're not going to overcome," said Larry Gray, a learning and development for the company. "We're a 24-7 facility so scheduling can be tough for some people.

"But our pay is very competitive. And really even from a scheduling perspective, they work what's called a 2-2-3 shift. So, they most they ever work is three days in a row. They work two. They are off for two. They work three. It's kind of a nice thing. It averages 14 to 16 days in a month."

Sofidel's 1.8-million-square-foot factory employs about 380 people, a company spokesman told the Tulsa World earlier this year.

"Over the course of the next couple of years, we're looking to almost double in size," Gray said. "So, we're looking to really filling about every position in the facility.

"You can only have so much of an online presence. This (career fair) gives us an opportunity to speak to career growth and salary progressions. We have a built-in laddering system that allows people to do some of that. It allows us to differentiate ourselves in those places where we feel we have strengths."