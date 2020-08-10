The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after three people died in a crash on the Cherokee Turnpike in Mayes County on Sunday evening.
Troopers reportedly responded to the crash about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the County Road 440 overpass in the turnpike's westbound lanes near Locust Grove.
Three of the six people in a 2013 Toyota Tacoma were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by MESTA paramedics. Emilia Cruz, 44, of Tulsa was pronounced dead along with two juvenile males, aged 12 and 16.
The truck's driver and two more juvenile passengers were reportedly hospitalized in critical condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.