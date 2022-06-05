Tulsa woman killed in crash on Creek Turnpike in BA

A Tulsa woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the Creek Turnpike in Broken Arrow on Sunday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Shaniqua Wilson, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene by Broken Arrow firefighters, troopers said. She was a passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 37-year-old Coweta man, who was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital, and treated and released, troopers said.

The Chevrolet was traveling eastbound on the Creek Turnpike, also designated Oklahoma 364, about 9:19 a.m., and departed the roadway to the right for an unknow reason, striking a tree, the OHP said.

Both Wilson and the driver were wearing seat belts, troopers said.

The cause of the crash and the condition of both the driver and Wilson were under investigation. It was raining at the time of the crash, troopers said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.