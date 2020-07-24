A Tulsa woman died Friday, a week after being hospitalized for injuries she received in a Mayes County crash.
Liliana Orozco, 26, was flown to Tulsa in poor condition July 19 after a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 44 near Adair, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Orozco apparently was sleepy when her Ford F-250 struck the highway's dividing concrete barrier and she over-corrected to the right, causing the vehicle to rotate and slide about 230 feet before striking a concrete bridge support post on the driver's side door, the report states.
Her five passengers, all of Tulsa and ranging in age from 2 to 27, also were injured. Two, the youngest boy and a 25-year-old man, were hospitalized in fair condition. The others, a 4-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man, were treated and released in good condition, the report states.
All passengers were wearing their seat belts or were correctly strapped into child restraints except Orozco and the 25-year-old man, troopers reported.