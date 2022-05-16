 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa woman, 26, killed in Cherokee County single-vehicle crash Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatality crash site, May 15, 2022
Google Maps

A Tulsa woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Cherokee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Lara Sarett, 26, of Tulsa, was killed.

Sarett was a passenger in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed on East Steely Hollow Road about 10:25 a.m. Sunday, according to troopers.

Details remain under investigation, but a preliminary crash report indicates the driver, a 22-year-old Tulsa man, crashed near a sharp curve in the road. 

Sarett was transported to a hospital in Tahlequah where she was pronounced dead. The driver was transported to Tulsa hospital, troopers reported; his condition was not disclosed.

Another passenger was treated and released from a local hospital. All three occupants were wearing seat belts, troopers reported.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Kharkiv residents return to destroyed homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert