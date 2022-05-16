Tulsa woman, 26, killed in Cherokee County single-vehicle crash Sunday

A Tulsa woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Cherokee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Lara Sarett, 26, of Tulsa, was killed.
Sarett was a passenger in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed on East Steely Hollow Road about 10:25 a.m. Sunday, according to troopers.
Details remain under investigation, but a preliminary crash report indicates the driver, a 22-year-old Tulsa man, crashed near a sharp curve in the road.
Sarett was transported to a hospital in Tahlequah where she was pronounced dead. The driver was transported to Tulsa hospital, troopers reported; his condition was not disclosed.
Another passenger was treated and released from a local hospital. All three occupants were wearing seat belts, troopers reported.