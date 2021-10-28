Tulsa woman, 19, killed in crash late Wednesday in Sand Springs

A 19-year-old Tulsa woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday in Sand Springs.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old from Sperry was driving a 2007 Saturn Sky on 34th Street east of 72nd West Avenue at the time of the crash, about 10:30 p.m.

The passenger, Addison Inhofe, was pronounced dead at the scene. A trooper's report lists Inhofe was ejected but also pinned in the vehicle nearly two hours.

Details of the crash remain under investigation, a news release states, including the status of seat belts and airbags.

The driver, reportedly pinned more than an hour after the crash, was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.