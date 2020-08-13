Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist stands next to a ceremonial check for over $30 million as she addresses the media during a new conference in Tulsa on Thursday, August 13, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Gov, Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Tulsa on Thursday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Staff Photographer
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, speaks during a news conference in Tulsa on Thursday, August 13, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Staff Photographer
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist stands next to a ceremonial check for over $30 million as she addresses the media during a new conference in Tulsa on Thursday, August 13, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Staff Photographer
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, takes off his mask as he approaches the stage at a news conference in Tulsa on Thursday, August 13, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Staff Photographer
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (left) watches as Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks to the media during a news conference in Tulsa on Thursday, August 13, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
The city of Tulsa announced Thursday it will pour $5.6 million in federal funds into high-speed internet services to help low-income families bridge the digital divide as the pandemic drives students to distance learning.
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday awarded the city nearly $31 million in CARES Act funds that Mayor G.T. Bynum said will help cover unbudgeted costs incurred because of the pandemic.
The mayor said the nearly $31 million allocation will help in several key areas, of which he specifically highlighted the city’s Internet Access Plan.
The city in April established the Internet Access Taskforce led by Tulsa Public Schools, Jenks Public Schools, Union Public Schools and ImpactTulsa — all working with two dozen different agencies. The data-driven task force found that:
• 15% of Tulsa County families don’t have access to internet at home through any means.
• One in three Tulsa households don’t have “wireline” broadband needed for virtual meetings or online learning.
• An estimated 57,000 households in Tulsa and 20,000 Tulsa students don’t have fast, reliable internet at home.
“As our ImpactTulsa team dug deep into the data, we saw clear geographic and racial disparities in access (to internet) as well,” said Carlisha Williams Bradley, ImpactTulsa executive director. “Therefore, the work of the Internet Task Force has been critical in ensuring that students in Tulsa will have the resources that they need to engage in school in the new climate.”
Bradley said a silver lining is the pandemic has created an opportunity to rebuild systems that are equitable and harness the power of cross-sector collaboration.
Bynum said Tulsa was left in a “confusing spot” about how or from where it would receive CARES Act funds because the federal program doled out money directly to cities and counties with populations of 500,000 or more residents — so, not Tulsa.
He credited Stitt and his team with getting that money “off high center,” out to help Tulsans suffering from the pandemic rather than sitting in a bank account.
The $5.6 million internet access funding is centered on three aspects:
• $2.7 million for high-speed and reliable wireless internet to all Tulsa Housing Authority complexes to help nearly 2,500 families and more than 8,000 Tulsans. The program, in partnership with Cox Communications, will provide free internet for the next three years.
• $2.4 million for high-speed internet coverage for up to 20,000 public school families that lack an internet subscription for free during the next 12 months.
• $500,000 for internet access navigators through Tulsa Responds and local nonprofit organizations to ensure families are aware of the subscription opportunities and navigational guidance on technological challenges for students and families.
“We recognized in the early going of this pandemic as schools shifted to virtual education it was so important that we make sure that families throughout our community have access to the internet so that children could participate in that,” Bynum said.
The city is awaiting receipt of funding from the state, after which it will need to process budget amendments for the funds. City spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said they hope to have each program initiated within the next three weeks.
TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said her district has been working for months to develop short-term fixes with an eye toward longer term solutions. Team members made thousands of calls to families to check in to see what supports are needed and to ask about internet access.
“We know that the digital divide is an issue that is not new to this pandemic,” Gist said. “But like many other inequities and injustices that are a part of our society, this pandemic has uncovered and made this situation much more evident to all.”
Earlier this month, Stitt announced $250 million in CARES Act funding would be made available to cities and counties in proportion to population. The state received about $1.5 billion in COVID-19 relief funds.
Stitt on Thursday said he believes in local control and that mayors and other local officials know what’s best for their communities.
“Mayor Bynum and his team at the city of Tulsa have done a great job coming up with innovative ways to use this money,” Stitt said, “and I’m especially proud to hear some of these funds are going to help educate our children right here in Tulsa.”
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects. He excels at annoying the city editor. Phone: 918-581-8359
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.