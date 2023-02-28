With a serious shortage nationally of professionals in the field, an upcoming Tulsa polytechnic school's plan to start off with cybersecurity is well-timed, a panel of experts agreed.

"Every single city in America is competing for cyber talent. There are 600 open cyber roles in Tulsa right now," Conor Godfrey, director of cybersecurity for Tulsa Innovation Labs, said Tuesday as part of a panel discussion at OU-Tulsa.

The good news for Tulsa, he added, is that its reputation for producing cyber talent is growing.

"We are producing on a per-capita basis more than the average midsize city. So we have an edge in that," Godfrey said. "And OU Polytechnic is only going to help with that."

Godfrey served as moderator for the discussion, which focused on cybersecurity and the importance of tech education to meet the demand for workers. Panelists included officials from OU, private companies and the Cherokee Nation.

The new OU Polytechnic Institute, located at OU-Tulsa, will launch in 2024, starting with a bachelor's degree completion program in cybersecurity.

With everyone's digital footprint continuing to grow, so does their vulnerability to cybercrime, said panelist Kris Wall, chief information security officer of Critical Fault, an Edmond-based cyber risk assessment firm.

"The digital footprint is probably the biggest piece here," he said. "You may use a product for a day, you may use it for a month, you may just cancel that service — but your data still exists there. Your information is still out and about. It leaves a trail."

Critical Fault serves its clients "specifically by trying to find that trail and hone in on it," Wall added.

"We are 'penetrators,' which is a fancy term for saying we're ethical hackers. We breach ecosystems, networks, wireless buildings, you name it" to help clients learn how they're vulnerable.

Panelist Shawn Whitcomb, chief security officer for the Cherokee Nation, said, "As an organization, you have to be really mindful of who you're connecting with."

Vendors, for example, are "one of the biggest problems that we face as an organization, that many organizations are facing," he said. "Vendors don't have the same resiliency in cybersecurity. They don't have a security presence at all in their organization to train their users on how to do things right."

He said Cherokee Nation sends out a mandatory questionnaire to all vendors.

"We don't connect with anybody until they actually fill out the questionnaire," he said. "We vet the questionnaire. That's just one step."

Another cybersecurity area of "high concern" is employees working remotely.

"Work from home is also very vulnerable to us," Whitcomb said. "We don't know the environment they're sitting in, we have no idea who their internet provider is, who's in the room with them, who else is on their private network, things of that nature."

'Protect our backyard'

The panelists agreed that Tulsa is in a favorable position to make a national impact in cybersecurity.

Whitcomb said: "If you look across the United States, you may find a 'cybersecurity home' in a couple areas, Minnesota being one of them. Maybe down in Texas. But I would tell you that cybersecurity doesn't yet have a home."

He believes Tulsa potentially could become that home.

Before moving from Kansas City to take the Cherokee Nation job a few months ago, Whitcomb researched Tulsa and Oklahoma.

"I looked at the amount of education that's available in the Tulsa area specifically," he said. "One of the things about cybersecurity is you need to educate and train up a population base. And Tulsa definitely seems like it's going in the right direction to really educate the population, to generate a group of individuals that are cybersecurity ready."

Godfrey said Tulsa has a vested interest in becoming a cybersecurity leader.

"We have a dense network of critical infrastructure providers … large firms that dominate major sectors of the economy. Don't expect Fort Meade and the NSA to protect our backyard. We have to protect our backyard."

"As our companies grow, our cyber workforce needs to grow," Godfrey added. "We're very well positioned to be the cyber provider for these critical industries."

Jim Sluss, OU-Tulsa interim president, said he believes OU Polytechnic and its cybersecurity program can contribute.

"We've designed the curriculum to have a strong technical core, as in a traditional cybersecurity program, but we also are broadening the electives so that they can pivot to a more national and global security perspective," he said. "They can still be very 'techie,' if they want to pick their electives that way, or they can have this policy focus as well."

"We think that will be an advantage as we produce graduates that are workforce ready across the cybersecurity profession," Sluss said.

Other panelists included Brian Overman, assistant vice president of IT security operations at American Fidelity, and Mark Raymond, director of the OU Cyber Governance and Policy Center.

Officials said Tuesday's event was one of several coming up that will highlight the work that will be done by OU Polytechnic.