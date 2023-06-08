Hoisted on her dad’s shoulders and with her right hand raised, Alina Souki was among 90 children and adults from 26 countries who were naturalized as United States citizens Thursday at the Gathering Place.

Alina’s mother, Nadia Jurdi Souki, traveled to Beirut shortly before the world COVID-19 shutdown in 2020 to take care of her mother, who had had a stroke. In the middle of the pandemic and with travel bans still in place, she couldn’t return to the U.S. before she gave birth to Alina.

Said Souki, Alina’s father, didn’t get to meet his daughter until last year due to the ongoing travel bans and government agency shutdowns.

He said finally having his daughter as a U.S. citizen is exciting and that getting to take part in the ceremony was something they had been waiting for.

Alina, who is just over 2 years old, was one of the youngest people naturalized Thursday. The ceremony was Tulsa’s third and largest children's citizenship ceremony since the city began hosting the event in 2019.

Among the other countries represented Thursday were Brazil, Burma, Cuba, India, Iraq, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines and Saudi Arabia.

Mayor G.T. Bynum told the new citizens that there is nowhere better to lead a life of meaning and purpose than in the U.S. and that Tulsa is a community that wants immigrants to thrive.

“The lives that you will lead are of historic significance,” Bynum said. “The city of Tulsa is proud of you — and so proud that you are here as Tulsans and as Americans.”

The majority of the children naturalized Thursday derived citizenship through the Child Citizenship Act of 2000, which allows foreign-born, biological and adopted children of U.S. citizens to receive citizenship by satisfying certain requirements before the age of 18.

But Alfred Pavels, who was included along with the children, waited around 60 years to receive his documents proving that he was a U.S. citizen.

Pavels, a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was born in Australia and was naturalized in the 1960s when his father became a citizen. At the time, however, Pavels never received his documentation.

He said finally having proof of his citizenship meant a great deal to him because he will finally be able to receive a driver’s license in Oklahoma and receive his benefits as a veteran. Up until now, he said he couldn’t use the majority of his benefits.

“I’ve been (in the U.S.) for a long time. It was funny that we found out I couldn’t get my driver’s license because I didn’t have proof of citizenship,” Pavels said. “So I found out then that we had to go through this whole process again, and it was a tremendous amount of work.”

The Gathering Place’s Reading Tree was surrounded by friends and family supporting those who were naturalized, and Bynum said the entire community was excited for this new group of citizens.

“We’re excited for what your life is going to look like. Immigrants in Tulsa have achieved great things,” Bynum said. “Right now, immigrants all across the country are doing amazing things. … We want you to do big things, too, right now in Tulsa.”

