Tulsa voters overwhelmingly approve franchise agreement with PSO

Tulsa voters overwhelmingly supported the city of Tulsa’s franchise agreement with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma in Tuesday’s municipal election.
The 15-year deal between the city and PSO passed with 8,578 voters — 75.82% — in favor of the agreement. The agreement sets out the terms under which the private company can use public rights of ways and associated fees the company pays for the access.
The new agreement goes into effect after the existing 25-year agreement ends in July.
A total of 729 absentee ballots were cast, with 609 of those in favor of the agreement. Of the 101 voters who cast early in-person ballots, 74 voted to approve the deal.
Election day turnout totaled 10,484 voters, with 7,895 “yes” votes.
“I want to thank Tulsa voters for passing this historic franchise agreement to help us fund improvements for our highway lighting system and implement an aggressive power line burial program,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said.
“When I came into office, only 7% of our highway lights were on citywide, and since I’ve been in office, Tulsa has had multiple weather events remind us of the need to better protect our power lines.
“I am thankful PSO has worked with us to improve service in our community with this 15-year franchise extension, just as they have worked with us for the last 100 years.”
The new agreement adds a 1% charge to help fund maintenance and repair of public ways such as streets, highways and rights of way. The fee is expected to raise an estimated $4.5 million a year now, or $76 million by the end of the agreement.
The bulk of those maintenance funds would go toward a citywide utility line burial program and the conversion of the city’s highway lighting to LED lights.
The annual fee for allowing PSO to use rights of way will remain the same — 2% of gross receipts generated within city limits, or about $9 million.
That money goes into the city of Tulsa’s general fund.
“We thank our fellow Tulsans for this vote of confidence,” said PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Peggy Simmons. “PSO and Tulsa have been partners for more than 100 years. Franchise renewal means that successful relationship will continue for years to come.”
Opposition to the agreement was scarce, noticeably after The Ready for 100 Tulsa Action Campaign co-organizer Gary Allison said that organization would not oppose it.
Ready for 100 had lobbied unsuccessfully to have clean, renewable energy provisions included in the franchise agreement, but Allison said before the vote that “PSO was well on its way to becoming a 100% clean renewable electricity provider, and I don’t know that there is any other utility anywhere near here that is that far down the line.”
There are 210,833 registered voters in the city of Tulsa, according to the Tulsa County Election Board, and the PSO agreement election — the only citywide election Tuesday — saw only 11,314 voters turn out.
