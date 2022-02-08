Tulsa voters overwhelmingly approve franchise agreement with PSO

The new agreement adds a 1% charge to help fund maintenance and repair of public ways such as streets, highways and rights of way. The fee is expected to raise an estimated $4.5 million a year now, or $76 million by the end of the agreement.

The bulk of those maintenance funds would go toward a citywide utility line burial program and the conversion of the city’s highway lighting to LED lights.

The annual fee for allowing PSO to use rights of way will remain the same — 2% of gross receipts generated within city limits, or about $9 million.

That money goes into the city of Tulsa’s general fund.

“We thank our fellow Tulsans for this vote of confidence,” said PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Peggy Simmons. “PSO and Tulsa have been partners for more than 100 years. Franchise renewal means that successful relationship will continue for years to come.”

Opposition to the agreement was scarce, noticeably after The Ready for 100 Tulsa Action Campaign co-organizer Gary Allison said that organization would not oppose it.