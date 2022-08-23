Tulsa voters approve amendments to City Charter

Tulsans voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve three amendments to the City Charter.

With about two-thirds of precincts reporting, the amendments had the support of 60% to 80% of voters, according to unofficial results from the Tulsa County Election Board.

The most significant change is a requirement that candidates for mayor, City Council and city auditor be residents of the city or City Council district for at least 365 days at the time of filing for office.

As currently written, the City Charter states that the mayor and city auditor have to be residents of Tulsa when they announce they are running for office, but does not specify for how long. It also requires that City Council candidates reside in the district they are running in for at least 90 days.

The residency requirement amendment approved Tuesday also clarifies that if a City Council candidate’s district is adjusted as a result of redistricting, which occurs every 10 years after the U.S. Census is taken, a candidate can still run for City Council in his or her new district.

The second City Charter amendment approved Tuesday changes the city auditor’s term from two years to four years beginning in 2026. The mayor also serves a four-year term, and councilors serve two-year terms.

The final change to the City Charter removes language dating back to 1990 that refers to the mayor’s annual salary as $70,000. It’s actually $105,000, and it is set by the City Council by ordinance. Tuesday’s vote simply removes the obsolete language; it does not change the mayor’s salary.

The voter-approved City Charter amendments will not go into effect until they have been signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Under the state constitution, the governor is required to sign all municipal charter amendments. There is no deadline by which charter change amendments must be signed.