A Vietnamese eatery in downtown Tulsa reopened late last week after Oklahoma's governor ate there prior to testing positive for COVID-19.
Owners of Kai, 201 W. Fifth St., made the announcement on social media that they reopened July 23.
"The restaurant has been professionally disinfected and we have all tested negative!" the owners said in a social media post.
Restaurant staff shut the establishment down after Gov. Kevin Stitt visited the eatery and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July. Stitt has since announced that he has returned to work.