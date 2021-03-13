Tulsa veteran's mission is twofold: serving those in need while promoting justice for all

In that, he’s often stood alongside the Rev. Robert Turner, Vernon’s pastor and a leading voice on race-related issues in Tulsa, including police reform and reparations for the 1921 Race Massacre.

“You don’t have to be violent. There are other ways to get the message out and effect change,” Freeman said. “That’s the kind of philosophy I try to instill in folks I come in contact with — that there’s always a better way.”

He’s similarly thoughtful about the church’s food ministry.

“The people that come to us in need — that could be any of us, you know,” Freeman said. “I'm just thrilled that this church is able to provide for them. I'm grateful that our pastor had the vision to ask if we could do it.”

The church started out using its own funds, Freeman said, before word spread and donations began pouring in from the community and around the country.

“I know it's what God wanted us to do,” he said. “Because he's providing a way for us to do it.”

However long the need continues and the church can help meet it, Freeman plans to be in the middle of the effort.