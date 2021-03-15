What a given day’s lunch menu is going to look like, Fred Freeman usually doesn’t know in advance.

But, so far, it’s never failed to come to him.

“Most days, it’s whatever the Holy Spirit puts on my heart,” said the volunteer cook.

One of the leaders behind a Vernon AME Church food ministry that has served almost 300,000 free meals since last spring, Freeman followed that spiritual prompting one day last week in preparing barbecue meatballs and a side of corn on the cob.

“I might do wings tomorrow,” he said. “We’ll see.”

The church, which has received donations from far and wide to keep up the daily meal program, began the effort in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its peak, more than 100 people were coming by each day to pick up lunches, church leaders said.

Breakfast is also served on certain days.

For Freeman, who is also Vernon’s music minister and treasurer, it’s been a daily reminder to count his blessings. He hasn’t had to face the same hardships others have during the pandemic.

But the idea of surviving one day at a time — like so many have to do — is at least something that Freeman is familiar with.

It’s how he made it through Vietnam, he said.

A former Army sergeant, Freeman was just 20 years old in 1969 when he was sent overseas. He served a year in the war and was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious service.

“Early on, I developed the mindset that I was going to do what I needed to do so I could get back home,” Freeman said.

“When I think back now, though, I think there was a part of me that always thought that wasn’t going to happen.”

‘This is real’

A native of St. Louis, where he graduated from high school, Freeman was in college when he was drafted.

From there, he was trained in communications and assigned to the 13th Signal Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division.

Freeman’s baptism into warfare would come just days after arriving in Vietnam, when he experienced his first rocket attack.

“I’ll never forget it. It was Easter Sunday morning — about 6 in the morning,” he said. “We already realized that at any moment our lives could be taken. But that (attack) brought it home.

“I thought, ‘OK, this is real. I could be gone at any time.’”

Freeman’s main job was to travel to Army units out in the field and set up their communications so they could to talk to headquarters.

For the task, he’d bring along a small team of three or four soldiers.

“We’d take our equipment with us and have to build our own bunkers. Then we’d set up their communications. The job usually took about a week or two.”

Serving units in the field sometimes meant facing the same dangers they did. Freeman recalls one night when word came that Viet Cong guerrillas were about to overrun their site.

“We had just gotten our bunker finished,” he said, adding that the news sent everyone scrambling.

“Everyone was up. Everyone had to go on guard duty. There were Cobra helicopters in the air, scanning the area with their lights. It was scary.”

Thankfully, the attack did not materialize.

It was about six months into his yearlong tour, Freeman said, that he first felt the war’s cost personally.

While in basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he had made a friend named Darnell Harvey. Harvey was from Chicago.

They ended up in different units, but the men stayed in touch.

Freeman still remembers the shock he felt upon learning Harvey had been killed in action.

“He was point man on a patrol when he was shot by the Viet Cong,” he said.

“It was a blow,” Freeman added. “He was such a good guy.”

Today, Harvey’s name is among the thousands engraved on the nation’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Freeman has never visited the memorial wall or the smaller touring version, he said. He’s been hesitant to — afraid that he might recognize other names.

However, recently he made up his mind the time has come.

“I think it might be good for me to go,” he said. “It’s on my list for when things open up again and we can travel.”

‘Always a better way’

One of Freeman’s side roles in Vietnam was serving on what was called a “racial contact team.”

Consisting of him and three white soldiers in his company, the team was supposed to be the first point of contact for any race-related complaints.

The idea was to “not let things blow up,” Freeman said. “To see what the real problem is and try to peacefully work through it.”

The unit never had any problems, he said. “I think we were just too focused on staying alive.”

But the principles and techniques he learned have stayed with him.

A member at Vernon for almost 50 years — since 1973 when he moved to Tulsa — Freeman has embraced the church’s mission of racial justice through nonviolence.

In that, he’s often stood alongside the Rev. Robert Turner, Vernon’s pastor and a leading voice on race-related issues in Tulsa, including police reform and reparations for the 1921 Race Massacre.

“You don’t have to be violent. There are other ways to get the message out and effect change,” Freeman said. “That’s the kind of philosophy I try to instill in folks I come in contact with — that there’s always a better way.”

He’s similarly thoughtful about the church’s food ministry.

“The people that come to us in need — that could be any of us, you know,” Freeman said. “I’m just thrilled that this church is able to provide for them. I’m grateful that our pastor had the vision to ask if we could do it.”

The church started out using its own funds, Freeman said, before word spread and donations began pouring in from the community and around the country.

“I know it’s what God wanted us to do,” he said. “Because he’s providing a way for us to do it.”

However long the need continues and the church can help meet it, Freeman plans to be in the middle of the effort.

He’s at a time in life where he can focus fully on what’s become a twofold mission: serving those in need while promoting justice for all.

“I think that’s why the Lord has kept me here for these almost 73 years,” Freeman said.

Featured video:

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.