Tulsa utility bills to go up about $7 a month with first trash rate increase in 10 years

Tulsa customers are about to see their utility bills go up by about $7 per month on average with the first trash rate increase in 10 years, among other changes, city officials say.

Supply-chain challenges and increases in prices by the city's vendors are among reasons for the changes customers will see on their bills starting in November.

The rates for refuse and recycling will increase by about $3.08 a month, depending on the customer's trash cart size.

Crossover between what goes in each of the two carts — gray for trash, blue for recycling — is also among the reasons for higher quotes on refuse and recycling collection services, city officials say.

"Contamination" or items that can't be recycled, has been making up about 31% of the volume of items collected in Tulsa's recycling carts, said Terry Ball, city of Tulsa streets and stormwater director. "Basically, anything over 15% we pay a $46.37 processing fee (per ton) for contamination."

A single contaminated cart can result in a truckload full of otherwise-valuable recyclables having to be discarded. Plastic bags, Styrofoam, batteries and food are the main culprits found in blue bins.

Ball oversees the department responsible for stormwater, street maintenance, and refuse and recycling services through the Tulsa Authority for the Recovery of Energy, commonly called TARE.

"Right now (the city gets) 75% of the (operating) revenue from recycling," he said, "so the better and cleaner it is, that’s more money that we can make off of sales, and it helps prevent increases in the rates."

As for inflation and supply-chain issues affecting contractors, water-treatment chemicals have increased by 40%, paving repairs have increased by 20% and equipment maintenance has increased 12% over last year, according to information from city officials.

"Inflation is probably the single-largest impact to the rates," Ball said Tuesday in a Tulsa World interview.

The current rates were established in 2012, when TARE entered into 10-year contracts with Covanta for waste disposal, NeWSolutions for trash and recycling collection, and Tulsa Recycle and Transfer for the processing of recyclables.

The city said NeWSolutions has renewed its contract through September 2026, while the other contracts need to be rebid, with increases expected similar to those in surrounding cities.

“Both TRT and Covanta chose not to exercise the extensions (of the existing contract) because of inflation with their companies," Ball said. "We’ve been negotiating a new contract and hope to have that in place later this year."

Water rates will not change, with reserve funds dedicated through the city's Water Fund, but Tulsa customers' monthly utility bills will see sewer rates increasing by $3.13 and stormwater by 77 cents.

Ball said those increases are needed "to pay bills and maintain equipment, as well as pay raises for employees due to our high vacancy rates" among city crews.

Customers received notice about the sewer and stormwater increases in their October utility bills. The newsletter in November's bill will include information about the trash rate increase. For more information, go to cityoftulsa.org/utilities.

