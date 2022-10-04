Tulsa utility bills to go up $7/month with first trash rate increase in 10 years

Tulsa customers are about to see their utility bill go up by about $7 per month on average, city officials say, with the first trash rate increase in 10 years, among other changes.

Officials say inflation, supply chain challenges and increases in contract prices between the city and its vendors are among reasons for the changes customers will see from their October bill starting in November.

The rates for refuse and recycling will increase by $3.08 a month, depending on the customer's trash cart size.

Crossover between what goes in each of the two carts — gray for trash, blue for recycling — is also among reasons for higher quotes on refuse and recycling collection services, city officials say.

“Contamination, last time we looked at it, was about 31% in our recycling," said Terry Ball, City of Tulsa Streets and Stormwater director. "Basically, anything over 15% we pay a $46.37 processing fee for contamination."

A single contaminated cart can result in a truckload full of otherwise-valuable recyclables having to be discarded. Plastic bags, Styrofoam, batteries and food are the main culprits found in blue bins.

Ball oversees the department responsible for stormwater, street maintenance, and refuse and recycling service through the Tulsa Authority for the Recovery of Energy (TARE).

"Right now we get 75% of the (operating) revenue from recycling," he said, "so the better and cleaner it is, that’s more money that we can make off of sales, and it helps prevent increases in the rates."

Another reason for higher bids: inflation and supply chain issues affecting contractors. According to information from city officials, water treatment chemicals have increased by 40%, paving repairs have increased by 20% and equipment maintenance has increased 12% over last year.

"Inflation is probably the single largest impact to the rates," Ball said Tuesday in a Tulsa World interview.

Those rates were established in 2012, when TARE entered into 10-year contracts with Covanta (waste-disposal), NeWSolutions (trash and recycling collection), Tulsa Recycle and Transfer (processing recyclables).

The city said NeWSolutions renewed its contract through September 2026, while the other contracts need to be rebid, with increases expected similar to surrounding cities.

“Both TARE and Covanta chose not to exercise the extensions because of inflation with their companies," Ball said. "We’ve been negotiating a new contract and hope to have that in place later this year."

Water rates will not change, with reserve funds dedicated through the Water Fund, but Tulsa customers' utility bills also will see sewer rates increasing by $3.13 and stormwater by 77 cents.

Ball said those increases are needed "to pay bills and maintain equipment, as well as pay raises for employees due to our high vacancy rates" among city crews.

Customers received notice about the sewer and stormwater increases in their October utility bill; the newsletter in Novenber's bill will add information about the trash rate increase. For more information, go to cityoftulsa.org/utilities.

Video: Tulsa Recycle and Transfer processing facility