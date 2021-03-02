Tulsa, unlike Texas, has no imminent plan to lift mask mandate, officials say

Texas has chosen to lift its statewide mask mandate, but in the city of Tulsa, where a mask mandate has been in place since July, no such easing of COVID-19-related restrictions is imminent.

“I will continue to follow the guidance of our independent local health experts at the Tulsa Health Department,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum. “They do not recommend discontinuing our mask order yet, and I agree with their caution.”

Bynum said he will convene a meeting of the city’s COVID Working Group later this week to consult with Tulsa Health Department experts and discuss the latest trends. The working group includes members of the City Council.

“While our hospitalization levels continue to decline, we don’t want to fumble the ball in the red zone after a year of sacrifice,” he said.

The city’s mask ordinance is scheduled to expire at the end of April unless it is extended by the City Council and the mayor.

Oklahoma does not have a statewide mask mandate.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot announced Tuesday that he will lift that state’s mask mandate and the limit on the number of customers in a restaurant effective March 10.