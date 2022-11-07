Tulsa United Way facing shortfall that could impact dozens of local charities

With just a week left in the fall fundraising drive, the Tulsa Area United Way remains more than $1.8 million behind its goal even as local charities are facing a greater need for the money, officials said Monday.

A shortfall could affect 145 nonprofit programs, community groups and innovation grants across the metropolitan area, including Tulsa, Creek, Rogers, Okmulgee, Osage and Wagoner counties.

High inflation and other economic factors have affected donations this year, but the struggling economy has also increased the need for services funded by the United Way, said President and CEO Alison Anthony.

“Families continue to give, but many are making tough decisions to decrease their contributions as they stretch their budgets in order to make ends meet in this uncertain economy,” Anthony said.

Likewise, Tulsa-area companies have reduced charitable giving as a result of rising inflation, supply chain problems and labor issues, she said.

“Unfortunately, tough economic times also create a stronger demand on nonprofit services for those needing help to access food, utility assistance, mental health counseling and more,” Anthony said.

Ending Nov. 15, the Tulsa Area United Way’s fall campaign hopes to raise a total of $25,913,704.

“It’s a specific dollar amount,” Anthony said, “because it’s based on the real needs” of local charities supported by the United Way.

“We boldly announce that goal when many other fundraising efforts don’t,” she said, “because we know that if we don’t raise that money, there are needs in our community that go unmet.”