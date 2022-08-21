Tulsa United Way announces 2022 campaign goal

The Tulsa Area United Way (TAUW) has announced $25,913,704 as the 2022 campaign goal.

Organizers exceeded last year’s goal, raising $25,493,060.

"TAUW invests millions of dollars every year to provide life-changing services for tens of thousands of people in need locally in Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers, and Wagoner counties," the organization said in a news release.

It financially supports 59 nonprofit partners and grants to organizations solving social challenges.

More than 900 companies run a workplace campaign from August to November, providing funds that support the United Way’s three building blocks to a better life: education, financial stability, and health/safety.

Peggy Simmons, this year’s campaign chair and president and chief operating officer of Public Service Company of Oklahoma, announced the goal number.

In announcing the 2022 goal, Simmons said, “We have persevered through a pandemic together. We remain resilient and continue to work hard as a community to keep the safety net strong for our friends and neighbors in need.

“I’m asking you to be the power behind this campaign to help us reach the funding needed to help United Way and its 59 partner agencies keep providing life-saving services in our community.”

The unveiling was part of the Annual Downtown Deco Challenge and Campaign Kickoff, where more than 1,400 people went through a balloon arch earning United Way a $100,000 donation from Price Family Properties (PFP).

For the third consecutive year, PFP offered $100 for every person (and pets) who made it through a balloon arch at 6th and Main in the Arvest Parking lot between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon on Aug. 20.

“Thank you for believing in the power of living united and for coming together last year to raise $25,493,060 to make sure the safety net in our community remains strong,” said Alison Anthony, President and CEO of Tulsa Area United Way, to the crowd of about 200 people gathered to hear the goal announcement.

“Because of you, we remained strong through two years of a pandemic, and now families are working harder than ever to earn a living wage in difficult economic times. Every year, more than a half million times, someone accesses the services of a local United Way agency.

“We all need help sometimes, and because of you — our donors, partner agencies, companies, and so many volunteers — all believing in the power of living united, help is here.”

Learn more about TAUW’s work and mission at www.TAUW.org.