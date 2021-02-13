Tulsa under emergency declaration in response to expected severe winter weather

The Tulsa Fire Department recommends against travel in winter weather conditions, as the temperatures are potentially lethal if you aren’t properly prepared. If you have to get out, make sure you bring extra clothing

and bring a cell phone that is fully charged. For more winter weather preparation tips, visit: www.ready.gov/winter-weather.

Frostbite prevention

Residents who do not have to go outside should stay indoors. With forecasts showing temperatures below zero and windchills around -20 degrees Fahrenheit, it only takes 15-30 minutes for exposed skin to develop frostbite.

It’s vitally important to wear multiple layers when outside and cover any exposed skin with things like gloves, hats, face masks, goggles, etc.

If you will be traveling, even for a short distance, bring extra clothing and blankets with you. In the chance your car breaks down or gets stuck and you have to walk, being unprepared could bemdeadly.

Check on the elderly