Tulsa Transit to require masks, limit passengers on buses to slow COVID-19 spread

  • Updated
The ‘no mask, no ride’ requirement authorized by the Tulsa Transit board of directors will be implemented Monday.

With the rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations significantly affecting Tulsa County, Tulsa Transit is mandating that passengers wear face coverings while on buses.

A “no mask, no ride” requirement authorized by the Tulsa Transit board of directors will go into effect on Monday.

“With the number of COVID-19 cases remaining high in our area, we want to ensure we’re doing our part to keep our drivers and riders safe,” said Ted Rieck, Tulsa Transit general manager. “Our ‘no mask, no ride’ rule will help keep our community safer and help prevent the spread of the virus.”

Tulsa County has had a cumulative 22,312 coronavirus infections and 211 deaths since March, including 216 new cases and five deaths reported Friday.

Officials said that for passengers without masks, a very limited supply of disposable masks will be available while supplies last.

In addition to the face-covering mandate, Tulsa Transit is adding another safety measure by operating at a Saturday service level until further notice, with bus runs every 60 minutes and Aero service running every 20 minutes.

It is also encouraging social distancing, and the drivers will limit the number of riders on each bus and encourage people to sit at least 6 feet apart.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued guidelines that all passengers and workers on planes, trains, buses and other public transportation wear masks to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

