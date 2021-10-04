Tulsa Transit general manager takes new job in Virginia

Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority General Manager Ted Rieck is leaving Tulsa to take a new job in Virginia.

Rieck has accepted a position as chief executive officer of Jaunt Inc. in Charlottesville, Virginia. His last day with MTTA is Oct. 29, the organization announced Monday.

“It is with both sadness and optimism that I leave Tulsa Transit,” Rieck said in a prepared statement. “While I am looking forward to my new assignment, I cannot ever forget the dedication and professionalism of the Tulsa Transit staff.

“I look forward to Tulsa Transit’s continued development and wish everyone well for the future.”

MTTA and Rieck acknowledged last month that the parties had agreed to part ways after his four-year agreement ended in August, but Rieck had agreed to stay on one more year to give the board time to find his successor.

“I think the board and I came to the same conclusion — that this would be a good time to go,” Rieck said.