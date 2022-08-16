Tulsa Transit awarded $11 million to expand fleet and go greener

Tulsa Transit has been awarded over $11 million in grants to replace vehicles and expand the current fleet size while going greener.

The Federal Transit Administration awarded the money to Tulsa Transit for fleet improvement. Part of the funding will go toward the purchase of nine Compress Natural Gas (CNG) buses to operate the Route 66 BRT line that will begin in February 2025. It will run along 11th and 21st streets from downtown to 145th East Avenue.

The rest of the funding will be dedicated to further develop a greener fleet with the purchase of seven additional all-electric, zero-emission buses. Tulsa Transit General Manager Scott Marr said the electric buses will help replace 10 majorly diesel fuel buses in their aging fleet

“We’re excited about getting buses that will help lower emissions in the city of Tulsa," Marr said. "Getting away from utilizing diesel and gas vehicles will help our ozone layer during this time of ozone alert from August and September while we’re offering free rides. It’ll help our community as well."

Tulsa Transit has 107 vehicles, 82 of them are CNG, four are electric, seven diesel and 14 gas powered. The expansion of the fleet will increase their frequency over time.

"We fell really backwards when it came to bus schedules offering 30 minute routes, we went to more 45 minute and hour routes," Marr said. "As we continue to increase our fleet and increase our driver pool, we will be able to offer more frequency getting back to the 30 minute service throughout the city of Tulsa."

These grants were part of the first competitive grant selections under the bipartisan infrastructure law, providing $1.66 billion in grants to transit agencies, territories, and states across the country.

For additional information on future Tulsa Transit projects or current routes, visit www.tulsatransit.org.